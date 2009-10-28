Ron Artest’s New Haircut

Just in case you wanted a closeup view of Ron Artest‘s new ‘do, here you go. Promising to carve something fresh before tonight’s season opener, Ron Ron got this cut a little past midnight last night.

On the left are two Chinese characters signifying “champion.” On the right is the word “Chatty,” honoring childhood friend Mike Chatfield, who was killed in New York earlier this month. And in the middle, of course, is a slightly modified Lakers logo.

What do you think?

Source: The Press-Enterprise