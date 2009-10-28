Ron Artest’s New Haircut

Just in case you wanted a closeup view of Ron Artest‘s new ‘do, here you go. Promising to carve something fresh before tonight’s season opener, Ron Ron got this cut a little past midnight last night.
On the left are two Chinese characters signifying “champion.” On the right is the word “Chatty,” honoring childhood friend Mike Chatfield, who was killed in New York earlier this month. And in the middle, of course, is a slightly modified Lakers logo.
What do you think?
Source: The Press-Enterprise
Fresh….artest has a decent first half..
haha ron actually carved out in chinese “championship” on one side lol
Damn wish I could get a cut at midnight this cat got his own barber huh?
LMAO! Artest should know better, everyone isn’t an NBA fan, much less a Lakers fan. When people see a big “L” on your head, words like ‘Lakers’ or ‘Los Angeles’ will be the last thing that comes to mind.
So it’ll look like “Loser” on one side and “Champion(ship)” on the other..? Haha
Pfff. Does that for every team like it’s a tradition. Nothing but bad luck. What a DORK
I don’t even like the Lakers but the addition of Ron makes me like them more if anything. The guy hates to lose. I respect and appreciate that. I hope he gets his chip, even if its with the Fake Show.
@sh!tfaced- do you think ron ron gives a shit about what anyone says?
im chinese n those words dun mean champion…those words actully mean BIG FAG ..damnnnn
how about that stupid superman symbol daniel gibson had on his head? what a stupid idea.
Looke like he ran out of room for Chatty and had to squeeze in the last “T” and “Y”.
Next time use a stencil homie
ron artest is crazy!
go lakers!
shit looks fresh like the logo in the back
å¥½ çœŸç”·äºº
artest is my god