Rondo and Rasheed take over for Boston; Capt. Jack loses his title

The Big Three had the night off Tuesday (as did Mike Sweetney, so maybe that’s like The Big Five), leaving Rajon Rondo and Rasheed Wallace to carry the load in the Celtics’ win over the Nets. ‘Sheed posted 20 points and nine boards before tweaking his ankle in the third quarter, taking turns shooting Yi Jianlian‘s face off and beasting Ed Najera in the post; Rondo had 18 points and 13 dimes and took over in the fourth quarter. Big Baby helped seal the W by showing some vertical and swatting Courtney Lee on one of NJ’s last possessions, then getting a key offensive board on a Rondo missed FT in the final seconds. Brook Lopez had 17 points, 10 boards and three blocks in the loss … Just looking at the two of them, isn’t Eddie House kind of a smaller version of Rasheed? House is only slightly more of a gunner … Yeah, it’s just preseason, but the Hornets have a lot of film to watch after getting bass-taped by the Magic. Getting 22 points (6 threes) from Ryan Anderson, 19 (5 threes) from Mickael Pietrus, and 18 from Vince Carter, Orlando didn’t even really need Dwight Howard (6 pts, 18 mins) on their way to a 121-86 blowout. Orlando hit 60% from the field, 63% from long-range (19 threes), and out-rebounded New Orleans 44-25. Chris Paul had 13 points, six assists, and eight Denver Nuggets Game 4 flashbacks … The game was played in Wichita, Kansas, which was kind of a homecoming for ex-Jayhawk Julian Wright. He went for 10 points and four rebounds … Gilbert Arenas had 24 points (9-11 FG) but also had six turnovers in 27 minutes against the Pistons. Will Bynum put up 23 points and four steals in the loss. We can’t get over how much value the Pistons are getting on Bynum’s contract, which is like $700,000. He’s become one of the League’s top backup PG’s … Question: If you’re Detroit’s Deron Washington (Virginia Tech), how would you feel about getting ONE SECOND of playing time last night? Granted, you are trying to make a roster, so at least you know your coach didn’t forget about you, but still — one second? … Joakim Noah put up 20 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, and rookie Taj Gibson (15 pts, 10 rebs) had a double-double to help the Bulls knock off the Bucks. Hakim Warrick scored 26 for Milwaukee, while Brandon Jennings went for 10 points (2-13 FG) and 12 assists … Thaddeus Young scored 26, and Elton Brand added 20 and eight boards in Philly’s win over the Knicks. Al Harrington led NY with 18 points, and Jordan Hill was relegated to just four minutes off the bench. He seems to be developing in the wrong direction … Here’s the thing with the Warriors, as pointed out by Dime’s Austin Burton in his ’09-10 season preview for Golden State: After the 1st-place Lakers, the Pacific Division is as wide-open as any division out there. So if GS nips these little chemistry problems in the bud (and finds a way to get dudes like Maggette and Morrow to embrace the art of the pass), they could sneak in and steal 2nd-place in the Pacific. Over the weekend the team suspended Stephen Jackson after his antics during a preseason game, and yesterday he did them a favor by asking out of his captain title. “Don’t try to dig into it, that’s just how I feel,” Jackson said when asked about his thought process. “I don’t want to be a role model. Being captain was overrated to me, anyway. You don’t do anything but go out before the game and talk to the refs. I don’t want to do that, anyway.” Tell us again why this dude doesn’t have a reality show? We’d much rather watch S-Jack act a fool than watch T.O. getting babysat by his publicists … We’re out like The Big Five …
Stephen Jackson… out of Golden State by the trade deadline?
Funny thing is, Orlando beasted NO and scored all them points, despite TWENTY-FOUR total turnovers. Imagine if that number was even halved.
Orlando for the chip this year. I can feel it. LAst year was a bonus, This year, Anderson for 6th man or MIP
am i 1st? the first line is hilarious..mike sweetney..classic..
How’s the 3 shooting of the knicks. They were like 3 of 100.
I am just repeating myself here but Golden State and Utah should start talking trade. Stephen Jackson plus change for Carlos Boozer. Nobody looses in that trade.
My meal allowance says we should start calling Rasheed Wallace Dr. Evil and Eddie House Mini Me.
jerry sloan’s sanity loses in that trade
@Alf
I just can’t see how how Jerry Sloan would ever accept a trade for capt jackass. Sjax has lost all my respect in this one.
Captain Jack-Off
Give Stephen Jackson the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he is just a very emotional guy who at times puts his foot in his mouth.
Ain’t no doubt that them Celts are going to be rockin it y’all. Da team be full of players who aint be caring abt no statistic and just be carin about the W yo. Ain’t nothin more importan than be glass eatin and be dishin dopey dimes and be makin dem game easier for dem cats’ teammmates y’all.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
@ Josh – Knicks are comedy. Watchin nbatv and these “pros” shot 7-41 from the three and no word of a lie, they showed over 10 AIRBALLS…cappin the hilights with Elton crackin Jeffries with an elbow to the eye, then callin him soft as the blood ran down dude’s face…
Can’t wait for Stephen A to predict the Knicks makin the playoffs again.
This is the squad supposed to be gettin Lebron next year? Why would he come to this mess?
KOBE! KOBE!!!!!!
compare orlando’s 3pt shooting (19-30/63%) with that of new york (17-41/17%)
laughable.
I’ll never understand basketball fans that hate on players for being honest with the media…. I’ll never understand blasting a player for speaking his mind and not repeating the 3 generic options that his espn publicist has for any question thats asked…
dude wants a ring, every player does… he already got paid, he was lied to by his front office(as well as Monta), he won’t be able to contribute for much longer at his current skill level so why not? Guy wants to play for a team that wants to actually win games…
Boozer would be sik for the Dubs though… Biedrins, Boozer, Randolph, Curry/Morrow, Ellis….buike/turiaf off the bench… that could get the 8th spot
Once Vince knocks off the rust, Orlando is going to be a very good team. So far they are looking much more confident than they were last year. Cleveland and Boston should be concerned.
It’s early to call but the Knicks look like the worst team in the NBA. Other than David Lee, there isn’t a guy on the team who is a clear cut starter on another team…and even Lee would be a 6th man on a good NBA team.
Capt. Jack is going all out with this, “I don’t wanna be here” antics. Next thing you know he will become a matador on defense and start throwing the ball against the backboard on every shop. Whats the odds that he gets purposely kicked out 8 out of the first ten games?
lmao dime deleted the video of tyrones little girl cussin up av storm
I’m just lovin’ the Warriors soap opera!!! Can’t wait for the next “episode”!!!
Captain Jack needs to come to Milwaukee. Plug him in the at 3 and we’ll make the playoffs…I think…I hope…I pray.
People aren’t criticizing Jackson for speaking his mind, well I’m not. It’s that he should be thankful the Warriors gave him an ridiculous extension no one else would have and before it even kicks in, he’s asking for a trade. Supposedly he’s angry the Warriors backed out of a promise to him and Monta that they would get a big like Amare. But it’s not like he gave the Warriors a discount to stay. It’s not like he could have gone anywhere else for the same big money but he was loyal to the Warriors and they betrayed him. No, the Warriors treated him very well and now he’s acting like he’s some big mega star who should rightfully be battling for championships.
People like SJack make me sick. Absolutely sick. The guy is being paid 100s of times more than the average person for playing a game, and he’s being a spoiled and whiny bitch about it. Fuck people like him, if he had to get a job based on his intelligence he’d be on welfare. He’s not even really that good at basketball, he’s just a jacker who gets hot sometimes, but usually costs his team because he’s cold more than hot. Fuck him.
You forget to point out that taking second place in any division isn’t worth jack (no pun intended) unless you’re one of the top 8 teams in the conference. What does it matter if you’re second in the division if you’re record is 22-60?
Phoenix has second place in that division on lock. Seriously, what an insult.
The Big 3 better play tonight.. I’m going to the game in Hartford.
Going out on a limb here and saying it now; the Hornets will NOT make the playoffs.
Before he was known as “Captain Jack”, Jackson was a good role player on a solid San Antonio Spurs team. After the years in GS though…I don’t think he’ll ever be able to return to being a “role player” on a good team. If so…he’ll be able to contribute on any team. I don’t think he’s at that franchise player level though. Poor FG% and high TO’s = lottery bound. I prefer Brewer over Jackson for the Jazz.
I second control. And I’ll say that his stats are inflated because of that insane system he plays in; if he played in Cleveland or Miami those stats would drop like a rock.
What did he expect the Warriors to do. They tried to get Amare and the Suns were asking fro too much. Not to mention if they had traded for Amare who says he would have stayed at years end and resigned? In fact I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have.
Jackson’s ego is so out of control right now. And the guy seems really unstable. I would LOVE to trade him. Anthony Morrow could step right in and do a better job(maybe not on the defensive end). I’m really disappointed in his recent behavior. It’s like he’s reverted to his pre-Warriors days. Not sure exactly what happened, but I can’t wait for Nellie’s weekly radio show in the Bay. Hopefully he’ll explain it more.
Also, Jackson’s stats are SO inflated. He takes way too many shots, and the offense slows down with him in the game. He stands there pounding the dribble or doing his jab steps, rather than passing the ball. I’m excited to see Curry, Morrow, Randolph, Azubuike together.
Captain Jack-Off. Damn that boy don’t savvy.
The new Celtics’ Big Three:
Sweetney, Perk and Big Baby.
Is there a team out there right now that can match these three at the post-game buffet?
@sh1tface
“The new Celtics’ Big Three:
Sweetney, Perk and Big Baby.
Is there a team out there right now that can match these three at the post-game buffet?”
HAAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Can’t say it often enough. PRE-SEASON. Where the future of the D- and Euro- leagues match up for junior ball in big-boy uniforms.
Looking forward to the end of the month.
Gotta hand it to Bulls GM Gar Foreman. Taj Gibson and James Johnson look like contributors. Can’t think of the last time a GM landed 2 legit players out of the lottery?
@34 Two very big sleepers. Who are ready to contribute immediately. Dleague players and players vying for overseas money shouldn’t take up roster spots. Especially the players who don’t have a chance at playing in the N.B.A. It makes for a bad preseason and you allow the stars in the N.B.A. to get complacent. They feel like they’re playing agaisnt JV talent. You should want a star to get outplayed or embarassed. Maybe the majority would play with a lot more passion or maybe even practice harder. Mastering the craft only leads to more everything. I mean EVERYTHING. Wink Wink.
Ex-Captain Jack is the next Jamal Tinsley. Man, it must have been hilarious in the locker room when Indiana had that wack job roster
On paper it makes sense for the Jazz or some other team that needs help at the 2/3 spot trade some defensive/hardnosed players for him…but Jerry Sloan is way too smart to take on a knucklehead like Jackson.
Peolpe kill me.Sjack makes more than the average person so he should shut up and play.What the fuck!!!Just because somebody make more than yall broke average asses dont mean they should suck dick for a living.Every good team trying to get dude as we speak.You cats dont know shit about whats going on and expressing bullshit views.He earned his spot.U dont make the league at his size with talent alone.Just because u bum fucks cant make the league and complain dont mean u hate on the next man.Same fucks on here be bitching about every article that come out on this page but they would be good troops on a ball team.If u cant understand a good baller complaining about something chances are you just a bum who happy to sit the bench for ya local high school team.Jerry Sloan wont take on Jackson?He already proves with a winning atmosphere which is all he wants he can be humble.Ask Pop.
“isn’t Eddie House kind of a smaller version of Rasheed? House is only slightly more of a gunner … ”
…..stunning comparison. Eddie House is almost exactly like Rasheed Wallace, except for the defensive ability/post game/versatile offensive skills/ability to put a good team over the top and win a ‘ship (04 pistons).
statements like these sort of threaten the credibility of anything ever said on this site ever.
Ummm … I think they meant Eddie House and Rasheed look alike.
hope you’re right, alee mo. thought they were saying they’re both just gunners.