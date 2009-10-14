Rondo and Rasheed take over for Boston; Capt. Jack loses his title

The Big Three had the night off Tuesday (as did Mike Sweetney, so maybe that’s like The Big Five), leaving Rajon Rondo and Rasheed Wallace to carry the load in the Celtics’ win over the Nets. ‘Sheed posted 20 points and nine boards before tweaking his ankle in the third quarter, taking turns shooting Yi Jianlian‘s face off and beasting Ed Najera in the post; Rondo had 18 points and 13 dimes and took over in the fourth quarter. Big Baby helped seal the W by showing some vertical and swatting Courtney Lee on one of NJ’s last possessions, then getting a key offensive board on a Rondo missed FT in the final seconds. Brook Lopez had 17 points, 10 boards and three blocks in the loss … Just looking at the two of them, isn’t Eddie House kind of a smaller version of Rasheed? House is only slightly more of a gunner … Yeah, it’s just preseason, but the Hornets have a lot of film to watch after getting bass-taped by the Magic. Getting 22 points (6 threes) from Ryan Anderson, 19 (5 threes) from Mickael Pietrus, and 18 from Vince Carter, Orlando didn’t even really need Dwight Howard (6 pts, 18 mins) on their way to a 121-86 blowout. Orlando hit 60% from the field, 63% from long-range (19 threes), and out-rebounded New Orleans 44-25. Chris Paul had 13 points, six assists, and eight Denver Nuggets Game 4 flashbacks … The game was played in Wichita, Kansas, which was kind of a homecoming for ex-Jayhawk Julian Wright. He went for 10 points and four rebounds … Gilbert Arenas had 24 points (9-11 FG) but also had six turnovers in 27 minutes against the Pistons. Will Bynum put up 23 points and four steals in the loss. We can’t get over how much value the Pistons are getting on Bynum’s contract, which is like $700,000. He’s become one of the League’s top backup PG’s … Question: If you’re Detroit’s Deron Washington (Virginia Tech), how would you feel about getting ONE SECOND of playing time last night? Granted, you are trying to make a roster, so at least you know your coach didn’t forget about you, but still — one second? … Joakim Noah put up 20 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, and rookie Taj Gibson (15 pts, 10 rebs) had a double-double to help the Bulls knock off the Bucks. Hakim Warrick scored 26 for Milwaukee, while Brandon Jennings went for 10 points (2-13 FG) and 12 assists … Thaddeus Young scored 26, and Elton Brand added 20 and eight boards in Philly’s win over the Knicks. Al Harrington led NY with 18 points, and Jordan Hill was relegated to just four minutes off the bench. He seems to be developing in the wrong direction … Here’s the thing with the Warriors, as pointed out by Dime’s Austin Burton in his ’09-10 season preview for Golden State: After the 1st-place Lakers, the Pacific Division is as wide-open as any division out there. So if GS nips these little chemistry problems in the bud (and finds a way to get dudes like Maggette and Morrow to embrace the art of the pass), they could sneak in and steal 2nd-place in the Pacific. Over the weekend the team suspended Stephen Jackson after his antics during a preseason game, and yesterday he did them a favor by asking out of his captain title. “Don’t try to dig into it, that’s just how I feel,” Jackson said when asked about his thought process. “I don’t want to be a role model. Being captain was overrated to me, anyway. You don’t do anything but go out before the game and talk to the refs. I don’t want to do that, anyway.” Tell us again why this dude doesn’t have a reality show? We’d much rather watch S-Jack act a fool than watch T.O. getting babysat by his publicists … We’re out like The Big Five …