Rondo and KG connect to conquer Philly; Dwight Howard drops 39

NBA League Pass junkies can testify this much about the Philadelphia 76ers: They’re mostly brutal to watch. But stick them on national TV, and suddenly the Sixers are playing instant classics while their building is jumping like it was during Allen Iverson‘s prime … OK, so maybe Sixers/Celtics last night wasn’t a classic — we just watched Celtics/Lakers from 1984 in the Dime office and that’s a hell of a high standard — but it was a back and forth, down to the wire thriller that was decided by the stars … All along you were waiting for the Celtics to flip the BEAST switch and turn it into a rout, like when they went on an 11-0 run to close the third quarter, but the Sixers hung tough down to the last second. Throughout the fourth quarter the teams traded the lead, with Jodie Meeks (19 pts) and Andre Iguodala (14 pts, 11 asts) sparking the Sixers offense, and Ray Allen (23 pts) and Rajon Rondo making it happen for the Celtics … Philly was down by one with 11 seconds left, and although Iguodala’s LeBron-ish nervous face coming out of the timeout was like a WARNING sign with worry lines, A.I.2 crossed up Paul Pierce and powered his way to the rim for a go-ahead bucket. (“The NEW A.I.!” yelled Reggie Miller.) With six seconds on the clock, the Celtics ran another clinic-worthy play where Kevin Garnett ended up being guarded by Jrue Holiday, and all Rondo had to do was lob it toward the rim for KG to lay it in. Ballgame. After the buzzer, Garnett was laughing like he couldn’t believe he’d gotten such an easy look to win it … Philly went with the typical defensive strategy of trying to make Rondo a scorer — and this time he responded like one. Not saying Rondo reminded anybody of Calvin Murphy, but he scored 19 points and shot the ball with confidence. Rondo (9-14 FG, 14 asts, 3 stls) banked in a three at the end of the third quarter, and one time he made an up-and-under layup from a crazy angle almost off the top of the backboard. He was trying to avoid the shot-blocker, except Spencer Hawes wasn’t even trying to challenge … The Blazers could have used Greg Oden last night. Better yet, they could have used Greg Oden with a transplant of JaVale McGee‘s healthy legs. Dwight Howard went bananas on Portland, giving everybody from LaMarcus Aldridge to Marcus Camby to Joel Przybilla to Arvydas Sabonis a dosage of buckets. Dwight scored Orlando’s first 12 points, and 20 of their first 40, on his way to finishing with 39 points (13-20 FG, 13-18 FT) and 15 boards. But the rest of his team didn’t show up. The Blazers withstood the early barrage, went on a big run in the second quarter and didn’t look back … Brandon Roy was basically a decoy. He initiated some offense and still commanded the defense’s attention, but he took a backseat to Wes Matthews (20 pts) as Portland’s top wing scorer. Tell us again why no NBA team drafted Matthews? He’s built like a tank, and when he’s in attack mode can be a handful for any guard in the League … In the second half, Steve Kerr said the Magic’s biggest problem was their “lack of a creative perimeter player who can get easy points.” As if he’d been listening to the broadcast, Vince Carter immediately got the rock, blew past his man baseline and threw down a vintage reverse dunk. Too bad it was one of just two field goals he’d make all night … In Thursday’s only other NBA game, the Mavs cruised past the Nets behind Dirk Nowitzki‘s 21 points and 10 boards … We’re out like Sabonis …
So Miami is already second in the East ??? Where are the Haters ?
Early smack..that crossover by iggy on the truth in the final stage of the game was KILLA!
lol sabonis
Yeah that Philly/Boston game was pretty entertaining but I couldnt help but laugh after Ray Allen nailed that go ahead 3 in the final seconds of the game. Good to see that my brother from another mother Wes Matthews (no relation) is getting his. Dude was talented in Marquette and hopefully he keeps it going
On another note, something I saw at the end of Philly/Boston kind of bothered me to the point that I kept rewinding my DVR:
When KG picked off that pass to end the game, most of his body and the ball was on one side of the court while his left foot was on the other side. Shouldnt that have been called for a backcourt violation? I hope im not the only one who caught that
What’s the news : DH pouring 39 or Magics loosing ?
When everyone thinks this way, it’s easy to understand how some players can be so selfish.
At the same time, the Spurs best scorer averages 20,1.
BTW, have you noticed that, at 27,6, the leading scorer average has never been so low in modern history ? Good news, IMHO.
no need to use Sabonis’s name for that reason :( guy was great center in his time
Doug Collins over coached the shit out of that game… Lou Williams had the celtics on the fucking ropes. Then he was on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Jrue Holiday is just not a better player than williams I dont care what anyone says.
Iggy showed some Cahonas in the clutch, but the damn celtics are just mightily crafty. Celtics Lakers finals will be amazing. I can’t wait!
Hey hooper5013…Cahonas ?? was COJONES the word u were lookin for ?
peace,
post 8 and 9 got me to laugh
Did anyone else see Elton brand pull KG down so he couldent block Iggy on his layup for the lead, grabbed him by the jersey?
Interesting subplot during Celts-Magic – whenever Reggie Miller was killing the Sixers for not guarding Ray Allen, he would say something like “HOW CAN YOU NOT GUARD THE BEST SHOOTER…” and where many would say “of all time”, Reggie would say “IN THE LEAGUE TODAY” or “ON THE FLOOR TONIGHT”. I wonder how he feels that his 3s made record will soon be Ray Ray’s…
*Celts-Sixers, my b
@dagwaller
Nah, Reggie has admitted may times that he know Ray ray will break his record, he’s just basically buying time till he does. Kind of funny how he does that though.
That play was beautiful and Rondo to KG was how games should be won. A well executed play in the clutch to give us a solid win.
So Dwight for MVP? Every other candidate has another one stealing votes from them (Westbrook fro Durant, Wade for LBJ and Gasol for Kobe) while Rose isn’t as much in beats mode with Boozer back. Meanwhile, Dwight is killing cats on the block like Hakeem, tis a beautiful sight to see.
THANKS THANKS THANKS for changing back Smack format to single page!
@dagwaller
you know reggie got too much pride to just pass his crown to ray. ray got to pass him in the record books first before that happens….it would have been funnier iff he said…”HOW CAN YOU NOT GUARD THE SECONOD BEST SHOOTER OF ALL TIME”..that would have had me rollling
@SJ…i’m not sure if the Smack format really changed…i guess it’s just because there were like only 3 games played and so the Smack was short… i bet tomorrow we’ll be back to 2 page Smack…and to be honest with you, I don’t have a problem with that. lakers bulls should be a great game today, D-Fish is already having nightmares of Rose having Turbo-shoes on and leaving him in the dust. noah boozer against gasol odom should be great too.
Im’a hoping I’ll be chanting Bulls win, Bulls win!! tonite. Gotta go see what Rose is made of. Hope there is some vengeance lurkin in the back of his mind.
I’m having nightmares of rose eviscerating fisher lol.
here’s hoping it doesn’t get ‘300’ ugly.
I’m also hoping this one page format is back !
@dagwaller After one of those 3’s I heard Reggie say that Ray Allen was the best shooter in the building.
If Vince Carter grew his hair out he’d look like Krusty the Clown.
I see a Stan van Gundy firing. Orlando looked terrible last night.
@dz — I was thinking Vince would look more like Homie the Clown.
I watched the Philly Boston game last night from the end of the 3rd when Rondo banked in the 3 the outcome was never in doubt for me. Athough the game went down to the last shot there was an eerie sence of inevitability about it for me. The other thing is I believe Doc Rivers is one of the best coaches in the league at drawing up sideline plays to get easy scores. Everytime I watch them it never seems like he calls the same sideline play and they almost always get an easy score off of it.
#5 no that wasn’t back court or a violation. He was standing still so position in the front court was never established.
To watch all Celtics, Heat, Bulls, Lakers game is worth the $47 x 4 payments for League Pass, throw in Dallas, Spurs and some GS Warrior games and it’s like stealing…..well not stealing but you get the point….and Clippers for Griffin for added viewing pleasure..
Man that finish by Garnett takes some skill….
Oh yeah, THANKS DIME, for jinxing Kyrie, Jersey kid get the DimeMag jinx……curse you Dime!!
the Magic won’t win jack with Lewis and Carter in the starting 5. Lewis is a choker and routinely goes missing when the going gets tough. and while VC can still ball, he’s way too inconstistent.
if they can trade them both for just ONE consistent, clutch wing… they’d be legit Title contenders coz their bench is solid, Jameer is a dynamo when healthy and Dwight has upped his game to MVP level.
lmao @ the sabonis line!
Wow!
Great pass and finish by KG and Rondo.
That was actually a broken play. Ray Allen was supposed to to get that ball if the guard stuck on KG’s pick and roll. But he didn’t. Rondo saw it and made a comfortably beautiful, accurate pass over a 6’8’inch player (I think it was young).
Rondo played 47 out of 48 min on sore hamstrings and feet to boot.
On Orlando
You guys ever notice, that it seems when Dwight has a high scoring game, Orlando loses? Lol.
I’m glad he went to the Hakeem Clinic and started Beastin a little more. He gets waaaaay too much criticism sometime.
@Shonuff
Yes! Having League Pass is like Christmas, Crack, insomnia, drug dependence and a dream come true simultaneously.
Dallas is still rocking, huh?
I would like to just believe that Nate and my Blazers took a chance and conned the Magic into letting Howard to go off, while they just stayed next to the shooters. 2pts is better than 3.. Jodie Meeks hit a couple of 3’s and seemded to be heating up on the best shooter ever. But Sugar Ray Allen is so kool, on one play he came down and shot an air ball 3 and almost killed somebody. On the very next possession he shoots again like nothing ever happend, and it just rained thru the net – his face never changed….
i know the sabonis line is just a joke but for some of the younger guys check out vintage sabonis
[www.youtube.com]
sadly not too much footage but the guy was most likely the most talented big man of all time, but ofc only playing in the nba as a former shadow of himself( and still being one of the best centers during that time, esp shooting and passing ). all hail sabonis :D
@DIME,
No mention of Jared Sullinger wrecking shop yesterday? That boy is as Wide as all outside on them blocks.
S.A.C. you’re right, I think it’s coz the shooters are mainly streaky (especially ‘Shard, VC away from home too) and so if they don’t see a lot of shots just go limp as a wet noodle.
@Young Gunner
I’m pretty sure you can’t have a backcourt violation on a change of possession – it has to have been moved between teammates from front court to back court. If you’ve intercepted it that’s your first possession, it’s impossible for you to be returning from front court to back court.