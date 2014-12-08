Rondo, Pierce, Garnett, Perkins Share Group Text; Ray Allen Not Included

Time passes. Things change. People move on. But like the bond it forges, a championship can’t be taken away. Every member of the 2008 Boston Celtics will forever live in basketball lore. Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Kendrick Perkins would apparently prefer if one of their former championship-winning teammates wasn’t included. After his Washington Wizards lost to the Cs in Bean Town yesterday, Pierce said that he, KG, Rondo, and Perk share a group text; notably absent from the chain was Allen.

Paul Pierce said he, KG, Big Baby, Perk and Rondo all have a group text. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 7, 2014

Much has been made in recent years about beef between Allen and his former Boston brethren. The league’s all-time leader in three-pointers left the Celtics for the Miami Heat in free agency after 2011-2012. Despite the undeniable fact thats he was dangled as a trade chip and replaced as a starter during his final season with the Celtics, it’s long been rumored that Garnett and company have never forgiven Allen for spurning them to join the hated Heat.

Before Miami met Garnett and Pierce’s Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs last spring, Allen said that he hadn’t spoken to KG in over two years. The Big Ticket certainly wasn’t receptive to Allen’s friendly overture in the 2012-2013 season-opener:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pierce hasn’t been as forthright about his relationship, or lack thereof, with Allen. But he openly speaks in glowing terms of both Garnett and Rondo. You won’t find any tweets like those below regarding Allen, for instance:

Tension between Rondo and Allen dates back to their time as teammates. There was a theory that Boston’s maestro point guard would intentionally look-off basketball’s premier marksmen during their last season together, and Allen would supposedly return the favor. Indeed, each player confirmed disharmony amid them after Allen signed with the Heat.

There’s no telling of the specifics which led to Allen being a Celtics outcast. Perhaps things were said during Allen’s departure that can’t be taken back.

There just must be more to it than him simply leaving Boston for Miami, though. Pierce, Garnett, and the rest are obviously smart enough to know that Allen’s relationship with the C’s front office was fractured during their last season together, and that Avery Bradley had usurped him in Doc Rivers’ rotation.

Allen wanted a title and wanted to play where he was wanted. Despite Boston’s contract offer being twice as lucrative as the Heat’s, it’s easy to see why Allen made the decision to flee to South Beach. For us, at least – obviously not for Pierce, Garnett, Rondo, and Perkins.

They say time heals wounds. We sure hope so. The Big Three- era Celtics are among the most beloved teams of the 2000s, and it would be a shame if this cloud still hovered over them once playing days of their major contributors are over.

(Video via NBAvideos2014)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.