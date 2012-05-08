Ronnie Fieg X New Balance 999 ‘Steel Blue’

The recent Super Red II release from Ronnie Fieg caused quite a scene amongst sneakerheads, and it was no surprise when it sold out immediately. But now, he’s trying something new. Normally down for collaborations with ASICS, Fieg is teaming up with New Balance to create this “steel blue” look on the New Balance 999.

As of right now, they are scheduled to release on June 15, just in time for summer.

via Complex

