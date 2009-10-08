Rony Seikaly Will DJ Your Party

We’ve all heard of NBA players trying to rap or sing, but it isn’t too often you hear about players trying to be DJs. Former NBA player Rony Seikaly is supposedly legit on the ones and twos. The 6-11 center from Lebanon played 11 seasons (1987-’99) in the league, where he had respectable career averages of 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He spent the majority of his career with Miami, where he was on the roster for the franchise’s inaugural season.

Personally I don’t like him, because he refused to play for my beloved Jazz after being traded to them midway through the ’97-98 season. That was the season, of course, where the Jazz lost to MJ’s Bulls for the second straight year. Seikaly definitely could have helped us in that series, but apparently Salt Lake City wasn’t a cool enough destination for him. So yeah, I hate him.

But one thing I can’t hate on, is his game outside the court. On top of marrying Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Elsa Benitez, Seikaly is also a part owner of several hot South Beach clubs and restaurants including Sosta and Club Mokai. I remember the old E! show “Wild On” visited one of the nightclubs that he and Chris Gatling owned in Miami. He also DJs all across the world, where he specializes in spinning house music.