Rony Seikaly Will DJ Your Party

We’ve all heard of NBA players trying to rap or sing, but it isn’t too often you hear about players trying to be DJs. Former NBA player Rony Seikaly is supposedly legit on the ones and twos. The 6-11 center from Lebanon played 11 seasons (1987-’99) in the league, where he had respectable career averages of 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He spent the majority of his career with Miami, where he was on the roster for the franchise’s inaugural season.
Personally I don’t like him, because he refused to play for my beloved Jazz after being traded to them midway through the ’97-98 season. That was the season, of course, where the Jazz lost to MJ’s Bulls for the second straight year. Seikaly definitely could have helped us in that series, but apparently Salt Lake City wasn’t a cool enough destination for him. So yeah, I hate him.
But one thing I can’t hate on, is his game outside the court. On top of marrying Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Elsa Benitez, Seikaly is also a part owner of several hot South Beach clubs and restaurants including Sosta and Club Mokai. I remember the old E! show “Wild On” visited one of the nightclubs that he and Chris Gatling owned in Miami. He also DJs all across the world, where he specializes in spinning house music.
Are Your Serious? :-/
jazz had no chance against the bulls. seikaly or no seikaly. so get over it gerald. stop your bitch ass crying.
How old is this dude?
I’m guessing he is at least 45 years old.
I think there is a law somewhere that once you hit 50 you can’t be part of the nightclub scene.
and just in case you were wondering
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
Way to shout out Lebanon, Dime. You should see his house over there. Absolutely ridiculous.
stop hatin…im not a fan of his either but you got to respect the hustle, and if they say he is legit DJ and not just a wannabe, you can’t really hate that he doing what he do…even tho he is old as a bitch.
I know its rony seikaly, but career avgs of 15 and 9 are more than respectable, thats what all the hype is about paul milsapp, give credit where its due
Seikaly was a decent center for Miami, and he’s a helluva nice guy in person. If that’s what he’s into, and he does it well, good for him.
Oh, and I forgot to add..
Fuck Billy Cunningham and Lewis Schaffel, the previous owners of the Heat, who traded Seikaly for Billy Owens. Billy fucking Owens and his untalented ass.
/rant off
sound like Seikaly & DR. Dre for the next Dr. Pepper spot….of Dime XMAS party…
sounds like Seikaly & Dr.Dre could be on the next Dr.Pepper spot….or the DIME Xmas party…
I’d scratch and spin his wife Fo’ Sho’ !!
I agree with BCap. Dude had a good career. This guy got the most out of his abilities with hard work and hustle. Respect!
(Plus, you cant knock his party game and he has a sizzling hot wife… I dont think he gives a fuck about being 50)
Elsa Benitez? damn!!! One Lucky Muthaf***a!
According to Wiki:
“She married former NBA player, Rony Seikaly — 12 years her seniorâ€”in September 1999, and she filed for divorce in August 2005. They have one daughter together, Mila[citation needed].”
bcap
agree 100% how is that only acceptable
dude was good and had a very good career.
mourning was 18 and 8.5 and people dont consider him just acceptable.
haha seikely went to my high school in athens, greece… most djs are short ass mofo’s, does he have giant turntables?
dude is living a dream
check out that glen rice flat top!
cuse represent
Elsa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No matter how long it lasted, I would like to think it was worth it. Oh my
after the NBA, he became a pro volleyball player. he still gets mad ass now, just not super model ass. just multi-millionaire who DJ’s for fun in the club/x scene type of ass.
wow, 15 pt – 10 rb gets you like 10 mill a year now-a-days, lol
Remember this cat when he played for my warriors…I think he retired with them
The only guy in the league where his family already had more money than what he made during his NBA career. Got to love that, guy takes a pay cut to play in the NBA!
15 and 9 for his career, playing against some of the best centers of all time, is way more than “respectable”… maybe not hall of fame mumbers, but that’s a hell of an NBA career.
Dude owns clubs(so he can see beautiful women every night). He has a raw ass women at home. He djs house music around the world(so he can see beautiful women from around the world). He played in the league for a nice tenure. I assume he did right with his money.
WHY HATE PEOPLE!
Compare this to Kenny Anderson’s post career moves.
I think it’s rad that Rony is a DJ. I’m surprised there aren’t more ex-players/current players that DJ. It’s easier to pick up. Much easier then rappin’, and as you can see over the years, the NBA hasn’t produce much talent in that department.
Seikly will bust Gortat ass.
who would have thought that 09 seikaly > 09 jordan :-p.. I know whose shoes id much rather be in at the moment.. Dude even looks better now then he did in his playing days…
Seikaly would drop 30pts and 15rebs on half the centers in the league today. Shoot, Imagine what he’d do to Eddy Curry.
great ball player
amazing DJ
Spin Doctor back in the scene !!!