Rookie Outlook With The Other Brother: Taylor Griffin

It’s not always easy being the other brother. Gerald Wilkins, Emilio EstÃ©vez and four of the Jackson‘s all had to deal with it. For Phoenix Suns rookie, Taylor Griffin, he is working to build his own reputation outside of his younger brother Blake‘s shadow.

A four-year senior at the University of Oklahoma, T. Griffin capped off his collegiate career with a run to the Elite Eight in 2009. With all of the press and hype surrounding Blake, the consensus National Player of the Year and NBA’s first pick, Taylor quietly poured in 9.6 ppg and 5.8 boards his final season.

No stranger to success himself, Taylor was the 2005 Gatorade POY in Oklahoma as a high school hooper and was drafted by the Globetrotters after graduating from Norman. In June, Phoenix decided to make Taylor the 48th selection in the draft and after a tough training camp, has retained the young 6-7 forward. With brother Blake in LA and projected to be a dominant force for years to come, Taylor is modestly trying to make a splash in the desert. What is rookie life like for the other Griffin brother? Taylor recently took a moment to share his thoughts with Dime.

Dime: Has it hit you yet that you are gone from school and now an NBA player?

Taylor Griffin: Yeah. I mean I still have those moments that’s its just like you sit back and you’re like, wow you know I made it. No more class, no more any of that stuff. It’s a great feeling though

Dime: How does it feel to be in an organization like the Suns?

TG: I honestly think that being draftedâ€”as far as the team, the coaches, the players, the vets on this team, you know the cityâ€”I honestly don’t think I could of ended up in a better spot for me to develop and start my career.

Dime: What skills and attributes do you best bring to the Suns organization?

TG: I think probably my strength right now is just being really physical, running around with lots of energy, being athletic, you know playing defenseâ€”hard nose defenseâ€”and just kind of bringing a toughness to my position.

Dime: Do you think that you and Blake will rival your current teammates, the Lopez and Collins boys, as the best brothers in the League?

TG: I mean I’d have to say yes. I think that we’ll both be very successful in this league, just with our work ethic and we both believe (that) with a lot of work, you can get anywhere you want to.

Dime: Who is the biggest goof in practice with the Suns?

TG: The biggest goof has to Alando Tucker; (but) it’s not just in practice, it’s 24/7. Mostly in the locker room, on the bus and on the plane he’s just always going.

Dime: What has been the best thing about being a rookie?

TG: The best thing (would be) probably that firstâ€”even though it didn’t countâ€”that first preseason game. Getting dressed and picking out the jersey for the first time and going through the warm-ups and everything like that.

Follow Jack on Twitter at @jensenjack.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.