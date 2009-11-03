Rookie Report: Brandon Jennings Is This Draft’s Paul Pierce

The NBA season is only a week old, but there are already a couple of rookies that are making an impact. From a flashy point guard in Milwaukee to a sharp shooting second rounder – the contributions are coming from unlikely sources. On the flip side, there are a bunch of high profile draft picks like Jordan Hill and Hasheem Thabeet that are struggling to get burn. There are also few rooks (one in particular) who has been slowed down by the injury bug. Here are some of this rookie class’ standouts.

The Standouts

Brandon Jennings (Bucks): Just like Paul Pierce and Caron Butler, Jennings was picked 10th overall and probably should have gone a little sooner. Young Money is killing it so far averaging 20.5 ppg, 6 apg and 5.5 rpg while shooting 55.6 percent from the three. But then again, with Milwaukee’s roster, it isn’t that tough to put up stats.

Chase Budinger (Rockets): Most of us in the Dime office are big fans of Budinger. Tall and athletic with a jump shot, Budinger is already showing why he should have gotten guaranteed cash in the first round. Last night against Utah, he had 17 points, including a couple of key baskets in the second half, to help give the Rockets the road victory. For the year, he is averaging 9.3 points and shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Ty Lawson (Nuggets): Just Like Chase, Ty really put it on the Jazz. On opening night, the 18th pick of the draft went for 17 points and 6 dimes. He will never steal Chauncey Billups’ starting spot, but his 10.7 ppg and 3.3 apg, will force George Karl to give him consistent minutes.

Stephen Curry (Warriors): It is unfortunate that Curry was thrown into a franchise as dysfunctional as Jon and Kate’s family. But so far, Curry has made the most of his situation averaging 13 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals. He’s already proved that he can run the point and get guys open shots on top of being a scorer.

DeJuan Blair (Spurs): Blair is another second rounder who has been killing it since the preseason. In three games, DeJuan is averaging 8.3 points and 8.3 boards in 20.7 mpg. He is also doing on a team that will contend for a title. Stay tuned.

Jonny Flynn (Timberwolves): From a statistical standpoint, Flynn has been near the top of the class. He is second out of all rookies with a 14.8 ppg average in just 24 minutes. He has displayed his quickness and ability to score but has also been turnover prone. Right now, he is in jeopardy of losing his starting spot to the more experienced Ramon Sessions. Regardless if he does, Flynn will still be a huge part of Coach Rambis’ rotation.

