Rookie Report: Brandon Jennings Is This Draft’s Paul Pierce

The NBA season is only a week old, but there are already a couple of rookies that are making an impact. From a flashy point guard in Milwaukee to a sharp shooting second rounder – the contributions are coming from unlikely sources. On the flip side, there are a bunch of high profile draft picks like Jordan Hill and Hasheem Thabeet that are struggling to get burn. There are also few rooks (one in particular) who has been slowed down by the injury bug. Here are some of this rookie class’ standouts.
The Standouts
Brandon Jennings (Bucks): Just like Paul Pierce and Caron Butler, Jennings was picked 10th overall and probably should have gone a little sooner. Young Money is killing it so far averaging 20.5 ppg, 6 apg and 5.5 rpg while shooting 55.6 percent from the three. But then again, with Milwaukee’s roster, it isn’t that tough to put up stats.
Chase Budinger (Rockets): Most of us in the Dime office are big fans of Budinger. Tall and athletic with a jump shot, Budinger is already showing why he should have gotten guaranteed cash in the first round. Last night against Utah, he had 17 points, including a couple of key baskets in the second half, to help give the Rockets the road victory. For the year, he is averaging 9.3 points and shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Ty Lawson (Nuggets): Just Like Chase, Ty really put it on the Jazz. On opening night, the 18th pick of the draft went for 17 points and 6 dimes. He will never steal Chauncey Billups’ starting spot, but his 10.7 ppg and 3.3 apg, will force George Karl to give him consistent minutes.
Stephen Curry (Warriors): It is unfortunate that Curry was thrown into a franchise as dysfunctional as Jon and Kate’s family. But so far, Curry has made the most of his situation averaging 13 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals. He’s already proved that he can run the point and get guys open shots on top of being a scorer.
DeJuan Blair (Spurs): Blair is another second rounder who has been killing it since the preseason. In three games, DeJuan is averaging 8.3 points and 8.3 boards in 20.7 mpg. He is also doing on a team that will contend for a title. Stay tuned.
Jonny Flynn (Timberwolves): From a statistical standpoint, Flynn has been near the top of the class. He is second out of all rookies with a 14.8 ppg average in just 24 minutes. He has displayed his quickness and ability to score but has also been turnover prone. Right now, he is in jeopardy of losing his starting spot to the more experienced Ramon Sessions. Regardless if he does, Flynn will still be a huge part of Coach Rambis’ rotation.
Yeah im really impressed with Curry since i get all thew Warrior games and have been watching him specifically.. Kids going to good.. REAL GOOD.. cant teach poise and he got it..
So i imagine GS will let him go before he gets too good lol
I too, am a fan of Budinger. Good pick up Rockets. Im suprised actually that Curry is producing. i thought due to his size, he would get his but bigger defenders would kill him consitently… fk what i said! lol. GO ROCKETS!!!!
Flynn seems destined to be a combo gaurd. Ramon Sessions on the other hand seems to have been destined for a starting PG gig in the league for a while now. The swap only makes sense.
I wouldn’t put Jennings down for getting his stats just cuz he’s on Milwaukee. He’s still shooting the 3 at an impressive clip for anyone in the league, gunning on a Milwaukee team only makes it MORE impressive. And how nice is it that a starting PG is pulling 5.5 rpg.
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that Dime be spking shit yo. Cat’s been playin well for 2 games and Dime be appointin cat as the next Paul Pierce. Disshit ain’t right yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
tyrone just shut the fuck up
….yo
i was BEGGING my the knicks, through my tv, to draft Jennings and Buddinger w/ their two picks…..i should be the Knicks’ GM
I still can’t believe the knicks passed on Jennings. It was a homerun for them, the speed of Jennings was perfect for the teams style and that’s all Jennings want to do. Sure he might throw up a bad shot here and there, but he would learn as the team slowly got better. Even if he is too small to play great defense, the try to play a liitle defense as possible. The knicks were just straight dumb for taking Jordan Hill
Even Isiah would have picked Jennings, though the picks probably wouldn’t have had the pick because Isiah was dying to trade draft picks for someone like Antoine Walker
ugh i should proof read
Yeah, Jennings was a perfect fit for D’antoni’s system. It’s not only his speed and passing skills but he’s very good using picks. I guess a bunch of things soured them. His outside shot was thought to be questionable and it really was, even during summer league because his form was atrocious. His coaches as well as himself have to be given a ton of credit for improving his shooting form tremendously in a short period of time. There were also the comments he made about Rubio and maybe D’antoni’s contacts in Italy didn’t give positive reviews about Jennings.
Anyway, whatever the case, there were a lot of signs that he, the top rated player in his high school class with freakish physical ability and point guard skills, was possibly getting majorly overlooked. Like being the first high schooler to go to Europe so no one knows how to judge his stats and his adjustment difficulties. He didn’t get to play point guard so was playing out of position at off guard in the little time he got to play. And judging by his struggles during summer league, where his shooting mechanics were horrible and he had no floater, I don’t think his Italian team gave two shats about him. It was easy to see his flaws and what he needed to work on during Summer league that it makes me wonder whether his Italian coaches cared about him at all. Skiles and his assistants, not his Euro coaches, should be getting the credit.
yea im not mad at dime saying tht about jennings…dudes did lookat me crazy for taking him in my draft but with my last pick it was steal. True thugs never lie!!-lol!! boy i feel silly even typing tht.
I don’t see Curry being an All Star.
Actually when you look at his game it’s alot like Chris Jackson’s (Abdul Rauf) and there is nothing wrong with having a career like his. He was in the association for nearly 10 years.
Jennings is a jackass, that’s probably what soured alot of GMs and I guarantee he will be nowhere near as good long-term as Paul Pierce or Caron, he won’t even be as good as Rondo, EVER. You need IQ to get that good, and he couldn’t even pass an SAT. Get off his jock dime, there’s nothing in it….
Yeah ur right Sacto_J..
Rooks that come along dropping 20,5&5 come along every draft.. silly Dime..
:/
young money is killing it! BJ for ROY!
The sun will shine even up a dogs ass when he’s laying on his belly and making wind….
Watched Budinger, was very impressed. This is what I envisioned Redick in his rookie year, making J’s and hustling. Sad thing is JJ spent his first year in Orlando being nervous as hell, like he never played a game before.
Everyone was putting jennings down before the draft, no playing time in europe, 6 point 3 assist avg a game, now he’s avg 20 in the nba? If he keeps this up everyone high school kid should play a year in europe.
Casspi is also doing pretty well, and Tyreke…before he went down ;/
Brandon Jennings? NO.. Demar Derozan? NO… Jordan Hill? I hate the knicks…I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks..I hate the knicks…
If DeJuan Blair were white, for sure, he would have gone to Indiana in the first round.
Glad to see Chase Budinger getting his due. Dude got his face stepped on TWICE, once by Aubrey Coleman and once again by the GM’s who passed on him in the draft. Sweet payback.
For Jennings, Lawson and Chase, not going to school and staying in school looks like a great decision for them.
When I first heard of Brandon Jennings and heard he was skipping college to go to Europe for a year, I thought it was a selfish act. I thought he was taking an easy way out instead of putting in work in college. I may have over reacted. That year overseas has done wonders for his game. Getting a head start on playing against and with other professionals has put him slightly ahead of the game among other rookies.
I apologize BJ. It wouldn’t be bad for other HS grads to do the same in the future.
@shi1tfaced
only an idiot like you would bring RACE into this convo…
The main reason Blair went into the 2nd Round was the GM’s fear of his knee problems.
Ty Lawson has been the most impressive for me when given minutes.
^^^^^ Naw, man. Haha. Just feeling some of Larry Bird’s “eye for talent” right here… LOL
I hope more players take a cue from Jennings.
If your goal is to be a pro basketball player; go over to Europe or Israel.
Go learn what Professional Basketball is about (the travel, tough coaches, higher expectation, planning your own life and day, making dinner reservations,playing the game with and against adults….).
There is a lot of growing up that is associated with going from playing a sport for fun versus pay.
I am very unsettled by the use of educational institutions for holding tanks for 18 and 19 year olds who have no interest in classes about Dylan Thomas and linear algebra.
For the players that are college is where they should be but for the players who are not go overseas make some money, learn something about another culture (isn’t that the a greater educational experience then a disinterested year in a place like Tucson, East Lansing or Madison)?
The gap in the league between young & old is similar to rich & poor. It won’t work & has to be corrected. The game is evolving.