Rosters Set For Tonight’s USA Basketball Showcase

The rosters have been announced for tonight’s USA Basketball Showcase. The White Team is highlighted by 2012 Olympic Gold Medalists and former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden, while the Blue Team is led by fellow 2012 alum Anthony Davis and former MVP Derrick Rose.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 9:00 EST. The Chicago Bulls’ Tom Thibodeau will coach the White Team and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Monty Williams will guide the Blue Team. Full rosters are below.

It’s hard to pick against a team featuring offensive savants like Durant, Harden, and Irving in a glorified scrimmage, but we’re more excited to watch the Blue squad. Reports from training camp on Rose and Davis have been absolutely glowing, and we can’t wait to see evidence of their supposedly dominant play in action.

Plus, Davis did this in last summer’s Showcase.

Yeah. We suggest tuning in this evening. Basketball is back.

What team will win the USA Basketball Showcase?

