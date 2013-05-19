Roy Hibbert Huge Block on Carmelo Anthony Dunk in the Fourth Quarter (video)

This might not be the prettiest basketball game we’ve ever seen, but it’s great nonetheless. This play symbolizes the slugfest: Carmelo Anthony spins baseline on Paul George and looks to have an easy dunk in the fourth quarter of a tight game. Roy Hibbert slides over and completely stuffs him at the rim. Playoff basketball in full effect:
