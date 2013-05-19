Roy Hibbert Huge Block on Carmelo Anthony Dunk in the Fourth Quarter (video)

05.18.13 5 years ago

This might not be the prettiest basketball game we’ve ever seen, but it’s great nonetheless. This play symbolizes the slugfest: Carmelo Anthony spins baseline on Paul George and looks to have an easy dunk in the fourth quarter of a tight game. Roy Hibbert slides over and completely stuffs him at the rim. Playoff basketball in full effect:

