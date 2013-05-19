Roy Hibbert Huge Block on Carmelo Anthony Dunk in the Fourth Quarter (video)

This might not be the prettiest basketball game we’ve ever seen, but it’s great nonetheless. This play symbolizes the slugfest: Carmelo Anthony spins baseline on Paul George and looks to have an easy dunk in the fourth quarter of a tight game. Roy Hibbert slides over and completely stuffs him at the rim. Playoff basketball in full effect:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook