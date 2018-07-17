Roy Hibbert Believes It’s Time For Him To ‘Move On’ From The NBA

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers
07.17.18 11 mins ago

Roy Hibbert‘s NBA star burned brightly for a brief time during his Indiana Pacers days. With his size (7’2, 275 pounds), he quickly became a defensive stalwart and helped pioneer the defensive tactic known as “verticality” with his uncanny ability to patrol the paint and defend the rim without getting himself into foul trouble.

He was the defensive anchor for those Pacers teams that battled LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs several years in a row, but he very quickly became a casualty of the pace-and-space revolution in the NBA. The league as whole has put more and more value on versatile frontcourt player who can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions, particularly out on the perimeter, while more traditional back-to-the-basket bigs like Hibbert have become anachronistic.

Hibbert played his first seven seasons in Indiana before the Pacers traded him to the Lakers in 2015. Since then, he’s had brief stints in Charlotte and Denver but has now found himself out of the league entirely. TMZ Sports caught up with him this week at LAX, and it doesn’t appear the former two-time All-Star harbors any current ambitions toward continuing his hoops career.

