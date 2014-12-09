Royal Faux Pas: LeBron Puts Arm Around Duchess Kate Middleton In Photograph

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, were in Brooklyn last night for their first taste of NBA action. They met Brooklyn’s own royal family when they attended the Cavs-Nets game at Barclays Center. After Cleveland got the win, LeBron James presented the royal couple with some jerseys and cupcakes. Except, while posing for photos with the popular pair, James broke royal rules of etiquette and put his arm around Kate Middleton. HEAVENS NO!
“While posing for photographs, LeBron James appeared to surprise the Duchess of Cambridge by breaking royal protocol and placing his arm around her,” the UK’s Daily Telegraph reports by way of the New York Daily News.
This isn’t the first time an American has blundered beyond accepted British decorum, as the Telegraph notes. In 2011, First Lady Michelle Obama committed the same infraction by — GASP! — hugging the Queen during a photoshoot.
http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=ZTIxYmJjZDM2NWYzZDViZGRiOWJjYzc5&ec=Vqcms2cjrMPUjsdYaw7D2CIJ7ylpBMiw
Such rules of conduct aren’t commonplace in America, where we don’t have a Monarch — having shed the shackles of British rule more than 200 years ago. If the First Lady can forget the accepted punctilios, then so can freakin’ LeBron James.
We’re all pretty foolish for having reported on this, or caring one bit, and Kate handled the gaffe with her trademark cool — as befits a future Queen.
(Daily Telegraph; H/T New York Daily News)
Is this the dumbest story of the week?
he’s goddam King James he can put his hands on a Duchess if he wants. William is a Prince. I’m surprised he didn’t bow to Lebron.
I’m glad someone cleared that out.
Up. Cleared that up.
Thank you O wandering grammar nazi.
LMAO i cant that is hilarious
They’re not in England, they should not expect their customs to be observed.
Lebron, you are an idiot!
Eh he did what any other celebrity would have done if it was a problem the world would know. She was cool with it get over it
No, the hugging I agree with. I, myself would of done it.
Lebron is an idiot for other reasons.
I don’t have to get over anything. Save the fact I am from Cleveland and think Lebron is an idiot.
And you defend him …why?
A lot of people are so upset over this gesture. I mean i’d understand if she made a huge deal over it sure that makes since but because she did not make a big deal out of it I am having trouble understanding why it bothered others now on the Lebron is an idiot for other reasons comment lol cant disagree with that one.
That is what I am talking about. Sometimes I hug folk and it seems to bother them. Is all good….they should catch me on one of my cold days. Am mean wee one. Kate was good with it. William, not so much.
As for this: ” now on the Lebron is an idiot for other reasons comment lol cant disagree with that one.”
I adore that. Amen!!!!! :0}~
You should never touch someone else without consent.
dont tell dimemag that or they’ll blow another gasket like the Tristan Thompson fiasco. oh wait what site am I on now?
She didnt mind so hush
I’m glad you two are so close you discuss such things.
I know right!
The official website of the British Monarchy advises as follows:
‘There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms,’
‘For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.’
Who was really offended? A bunch of tabloid editors out of the UK… never mind, one can only feel pity for Beyonce who for once wasn’t the center of attention….
[scallywagandvagabond.com]
As an American I’d be offended if a man I didn’t know put his arms around my shoulders. Royalty aside, it’s bad manners. On top of that, he was sweaty.
Thats not bad manners. Thats commonplace when you are taking a pic with a celebrity. Trust me.
Royal FAKES!!! –Hey, welcome to America!!!
Sooo in other words, a person born in a poor environment who has only achieved his fame and fortune through countless hours of hard work and perseverance got chastised because he had the gull to put his hand on the shoulder of a woman who married someone who happened to be born into a rich and famous family.
Yeah that’s about it. It makes so much sense it could even be formulated.
Lebron’s armpits are sweating lol
at the end of the day LeBron is not a politician. he is not bound by any customs from another country. he was being polite and gracious. in this country LeBron is bigger than the Duke and Dutchess. this is a non story.
Wh do we continue to put people on pedastals? They shit and fart like the rest of us, so what’s the big deal here?
durk, lebron looks like he should have used a deodourant