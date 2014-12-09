Royal Faux Pas: LeBron Puts Arm Around Duchess Kate Middleton In Photograph

#LeBron James
12.09.14 4 years ago 26 Comments

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, were in Brooklyn last night for their first taste of NBA action. They met Brooklyn’s own royal family when they attended the Cavs-Nets game at Barclays Center. After Cleveland got the win, LeBron James presented the royal couple with some jerseys and cupcakes. Except, while posing for photos with the popular pair, James broke royal rules of etiquette and put his arm around Kate Middleton. HEAVENS NO!

“While posing for photographs, LeBron James appeared to surprise the Duchess of Cambridge by breaking royal protocol and placing his arm around her,” the UK’s Daily Telegraph reports by way of the New York Daily News.

This isn’t the first time an American has blundered beyond accepted British decorum, as the Telegraph notes. In 2011, First Lady Michelle Obama committed the same infraction by — GASP! — hugging the Queen during a photoshoot.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=ZTIxYmJjZDM2NWYzZDViZGRiOWJjYzc5&ec=Vqcms2cjrMPUjsdYaw7D2CIJ7ylpBMiw

Such rules of conduct aren’t commonplace in America, where we don’t have a Monarch — having shed the shackles of British rule more than 200 years ago. If the First Lady can forget the accepted punctilios, then so can freakin’ LeBron James.

We’re all pretty foolish for having reported on this, or caring one bit, and Kate handled the gaffe with her trademark cool — as befits a future Queen.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

(Daily Telegraph; H/T New York Daily News)

Is this the dumbest story of the week?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSKate MiddletonLeBron JamesPRINCE WILLIAMSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP