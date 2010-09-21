Rudy Fernandez wants to play for the Trail Blazers now

Earlier this summer, when it seemed like half of the NBA’s players were being traded or signed to different teams, Rudy Fernandez (and his people) had no problem being up-front and bold about how unhappy he was in Portland and how much he wanted out.
Now, with training camp right around the corner and every Rudy trade rumor having fallen apart, the third-year swingman has changed his tune since it looks like the Blazers will have to keep him and Starbury him if he becomes too much of a distraction.
In a translated interview with a Spanish newspaper, Fernandez said, “I think if Portland keeps my rights, that means they believe in me. I’m excited to begin the season with them and prove that I have my place on the team and play minutes. The most important thing is to grow as a player and as a person. I’m an NBA player and there’s not many people who can say that.”
Nevermind that he’s backpedaling faster than Antonio “Pops” Cromartie — if Rudy really does get his act together and play like a pro, the Blazers could use his talents. The team often operates at a slower pace, to which Rudy offers a nice change with his athleticism and above-the-rim style. He’s also a solid outside shooter and unafraid to come into a game off the bench ready to jack up shots. On nights when the Blazers offense is struggling, Rudy is a potential spark plug.
First, I’m a huge Blazer fan but I have no idea where he got this sense of entitlement… Portland has always loved Rudy and done nothing but embrace his presence on the team.
With that said, I think the Blazers should kick his ass to the curb. If he really thinks he has what it takes, then where the hell was he when he got his opportunity in the first round vs the Suns?
Rudy is weak, just like Rubio, just like Sergio. A good Euro baller who can’t hack it in the NBA. I would take J.R. Smith over Rudy anyday.
WTF?! this is like Delonte without the guns…
Come on, your telling me no team wanted to give up picks to get this guy. Maybe I’m wrong but I really think he could turn out to me mini-Ginobili like 6th man off the bench, scoring and making plays.
He’s a headcase. Has all the tools to succeed, but he choked hard when he got his chance last year after injuries to players in the starting lineup popped up. I think the dude’s confidence is shot or something.
It’s funny; if he had gone to a team that lacked a good shooting guard his rookie year he probably would’ve been a starter and gotten the confidence he needed to be a really good player in this league. The ginobili comparisons might not have been far off the mark (2nd or 3rd best player on a championship team, good scorer, tenacious defender). But it is what it is at this point. He’s like the shooting guard reincarnation of Darko.
hahahaha @ Antonio “Pops” Cromartie, this guy is a glorified sperm donor….
Fernandez is trying to say the right things after 2 summers of saying the wrong things. He has zero leverage, what is he gonna say, that he will hold out? They have his rights even if he sits out the next two years. He can’t go overseas.
I think Portland is doing the right thing. Why trade him if you don’t get the deal you want? But they are probably telling teams they want an unprotected potential lottery pick, good luck with that.
I feel for Rudy, he is a heck of a player. He was told he would be able to create more offense, instead he was used as a spot up shooter last year. He felt he was lied to.
@ballin
i probably wouldn’t go as far as comparing him to darko… i think rudy has already proved that he can be an efficient scorer off the bench. key words: off the bench.
he’s not a great defender (i have no idea where you’re getting that from) and he’s nowhere near the caliber of ginobili.
at best, rudy can be a poor man’s version of nate robinson
Rudy has had quite a few opportunities. He’s a good player who didn’t produce for Portland. The guy can clearly play but he doesn’t fit well within Portland’s offense. So I can see why he wanted out. I think he’s handled the situation poorly though…probably needs a new manager.
He’ll be traded
Dont get 2 c Rudy much out here on the east coast, but he is a higlt coveted player for the bulls….ya think he’d work out well startin n the backcourt w/ D Rose?
@sh!tfaced: LMAO…the delonte jokes just never gets old.
The blazers have a lack of identity. To many players who do the same things. They don’t even really have a true bench spark plug. Is it rudy or is it bayless or przybilla or now babitt? i like rudy but dude just needs to shut up and play and show that he is better than all those guys previously mentioned. That’s the only way he gets more minutes.
@Brooklyn Bulls: He could be a great asset, especially if he regains some of his fearlessness and explosiveness. He wasn’t the same player after his injury this year as his rookie season where he was dunking over people left and right. He probably regained some of his confidence playing for Spain this summer, and when rudy is on he is a dynamic scorer and even starts to play defense. He can run all day and with derrick rose running the break he might find a place to shine in the nba.
Its because he realized that nobody would trade for him. His ego was too big. Thought he was the man.
why didnt the Bulls trade for him,I really wanted him,they couldve given a first round draft pick and james johnson, a second round pick