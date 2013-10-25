Rudy Gay, Amir Johnson Had A Full-Court Race At Practice

10.25.13 5 years ago

So this is what they do at Toronto practice? Taking things very seriously with the season less than a week away (kidding… it’s always fun to see stuff like this going on), teammates Rudy Gay and Amir Johnson had themselves a full-court race at practice. Gay turned it into a rout, running the last quarter while doing his best Usain Bolt imitation. The Raptors may not be a playoff team this year, but they do have some funny characters on that squad.

[RELATED: Amir Johnson Buys Every Copy Of Drake’s “Nothing Was The Same”]

Who do you think is the NBA’s fastest player?

