Rudy Gay, Amir Johnson Had A Full-Court Race At Practice

So this is what they do at Toronto practice? Taking things very seriously with the season less than a week away (kidding… it’s always fun to see stuff like this going on), teammates Rudy Gay and Amir Johnson had themselves a full-court race at practice. Gay turned it into a rout, running the last quarter while doing his best Usain Bolt imitation. The Raptors may not be a playoff team this year, but they do have some funny characters on that squad.

Who do you think is the NBA’s fastest player?

