Rudy Gay: Better Than MJ?

This is the only time that headline could ever be considered. With his real season in the books, Rudy Gay mentioned that he’d like to take batting practice with the Memphis minor league Memphis Redbirds. Soon enough the team whipped up a jersey and pants for Gay’s 6-9 frame.

But it wasn’t enough for Rudy to just take BP. After a little bit of trash talking with his cousin Devin Ferguson, Rudy wagered that he’d be able to hit a home run over the fence of this legit ballpark.



”When he first told me he wanted to do batting practice, he was like ‘I’m going to go yard,’ ” Ferguson said. ”I said, ‘There’s no way. You’re not going to hit it 400 feet.’ I’ve never seen him hit it over 200 feet, probably not even 100 feet. And he hasn’t played baseball in about eight years.”

So after a couple of foul balls, Gay then cracked a couple of singles and then smashed one off of the outfield wall. And on what was his last offering, Rudy turned and cranked one final shot over the fence in left field. Of course, he took a home run trot to celebrate.

”I’m just going to go ahead and say it, dunking is a little bit easy for me. Going yard takes some skill,” Gay said, clearly proud of his accomplishment. ”I proved myself to my friends, everybody that works here, the Grizzlies, and of course, this guy (Devin).”

To answer the question as to whether this performance means he’s better than Michael Jordan at baseball, we should consider just how good Michael was. In his year playing with the Birmingham Barons, he hit 3 home runs and drove in 51 RBI’s. I’m sure that when he knew he was getting a fastball down the middle in batting practice, he’d put on a show.

Sources: Memphis Commercial Appeal and Ball Don’t Lie