Rudy Gay Hopes DeMarcus Cousins’ Injury Was Boogie “Just Being A Drama Queen”

08.14.14 4 years ago

During a USA Basketball scrimmage in practice today, Kings power forward and FIBA World Cup hopeful DeMarcus Cousins, went down with a right knee injury. While the extent of the damage isn’t yet known — he’ll have what USA Basketball Chairman Jerry Colangelo called a “precautionary” MRI — he didn’t appear to be in a lot of pain. Teammate and recent USA Basketball invitee, Rudy Gay hopes Boogie was “just being a drama queen.”

Cousins was carried off after he went down during a scrimmage in preparation for this Saturday’s exhibition in Chicago against Brazil.

Anthony Davis was involved in the play and told the AP’s Jay Cohen, by way of the Sacramento Bee, that he feels bad because he inadvertently dove on him during the play in question:

“Definitely scary, not just the fact that he went down, but the fact that I actually was the one who dove on him,” Davis said. “I kind of feel bad and I hope he’s fine because he really wants to be here. He really wants to play.”

Cousins walked out of practice slowly, but without assistance, according to Yahoo’s Marc J. Spears.

Colagenlo is “hopeful, wishful” it’s nothing serious, but Boogie is out this weekend against Brazil.

Perhaps the surest sign it isn’t a career-threatening ailment comes from Cousins’ fellow Kings teammate, Gay, who spoke with Boogie after he got entangled with Anthony Davis and told reporters he was just hoping DeMarcus was “being a drama queen.”

Boogie just tweeted out that he’s OK, though, which means Kings fans and USA Basketball organizers can exhale with relief another player won’t miss time with an injury suffered during what was supposed to be an innocuous scrimmage.

(H/T Cowbell Kingdom‘s Jonathan Santiago)

