Is There A Changed Rudy Gay In Sacramento?

The question is whether Gay’s 56.3 percent shooting from the floor since coming over to Sacramento can continue as he moves forward. During the first 18 games in Toronto this season, Gay was shooting a career-low 38.8 percent from the field, and had again fallen in love with the mid-range jumpers that make basketball analytics people curl up in a ball before gently rocking themselves to sleep. The mid-range jumper is the most inefficient shot in basketball and stands in stark contrast to the analytic-heavy trajectory of the NBA with the new SportVU cameras in every arena this season and analytics departments in all the top franchises.
But Gay showed a willingness to attack the rim in Sunday night’s 15-point victory over the visiting Rockets, getting easy buckets in the restricted area, and somewhat neglecting those awful step-back jumpers inside the three-point arc. Watch as he drives to the rim in transition, and takes it to the hole after pump-faking beyond the arc:
Of the 20 field goal attempts Rudy attempted last night, 11 were in the restricted area. That’s an excellent distribution, but it diverges with what he’d done earlier this season in Toronto. Check out the basic zone shot distribution for Rudy in Toronto before he was traded to Sacramento:
And his basic zone shot distribution through two games as a member of the Kings:
Just watch as Gay challenges Dwight Howard after Howard switches on to him following a Boogie pick at the top of the key. The old Rudy might have pulled up for a jumper after getting some seperation from D-12, but this Sacramento incarnation takes it all the way to the bucket for a pretty left-handed scoop.
But Rudy still can’t pass up the mid-range, as you’ll see, it’s just that they’re a tad different in Sacramento.
DMC hasn’t been getting the ball the same since Gay came over, it’s only time before this implodes. I remember Gay’s first couple of games last year with Toronto. People couldn’t believe that Memphis would trade him. A few weeks later they were reminded why. Give it time.
I totally agree with you, but I’d like to be proven wrong. I really love what Sacramento has done since the Maloofs left, and getting an efficient Gay would be the cherry on top for Ranadive/Malone/D’Alessandro. But yeah, Rudy had some efficient games early in Toronto too, which is why there’s the caveat that it’s just two games. Maybe he figures it out this time? Stranger things have happened; look at Phoenix this year!
I also think Gay is a better fit for the Kings because players around him compliment his strengths and give him more room to operate. Being a Raptors fan though, this trade is killing me. Can only hope Ujiri is a master mind that will make the Raps into contenders.
“In Ujiri We Trust” is on Canadian currency, right? If not, it should be. He’s the best in the game not named R.C. Buford. I also agree Gay fits with Sac-town more than Toronto, but that’s heavily contingent on Boogie…