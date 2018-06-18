Rudy Gay Is Reportedly Turning Down His $8.8 Million Option With The Spurs To Become A Free Agent

#San Antonio Spurs
06.18.18 59 mins ago

Getty Image

The summer of 2018 is a weird time to be a free agent in the NBA. The top-tier players, ranging from LeBron James to Paul George and Kevin Durant, are in no danger of suffering under what appears to be something of a financial crunch.

However, the league’s “middle class” could have some trouble finding big money this summer, if only because many teams attempting to contend will have only the mid-level exception to offer in a landscape where few teams have legitimately enticing salary cap room. Seven teams enter this summer with significant cap space and at least one of those figures to spend the majority of it on one of the very top free agents.

With that as the backdrop, veteran forward Rudy Gay has reportedly decided to make the interesting decision to enter the free agent fray by declining a player option worth $8.8 million for the 2018-2019 season.

