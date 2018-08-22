Getty Image

For the first time in more than two decades, the San Antonio Spurs did not play at a 50-win pace (or better) during the 2017-2018 NBA season. The team did manage to produce a 47-35 record that was enough to generate a playoff berth but, given the franchise’s incredible run of success, that season-long effort may have felt underwhelming.

However, a deeper look into the 2017-18 Spurs would likely lend itself to a more generous view, particularly given the fact that star forward Kawhi Leonard appeared in only nine of the team’s 82 games. Through that lens, San Antonio’s performance was actually quite impressive and that allows players like veteran forward Rudy Gay to enter the 2018-19 season with optimism, even as Leonard now resides in Toronto.

Gay recently caught up with Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News to discuss the relatively modest expectations for the 2018-19 Spurs, and he was prompted on the team’s Las Vegas over/under of only 43.5 victories.

“How is that?” Gay lamented. “Why were we expected to be so much better last year? Because Kawhi may have come back? He didn’t, and we were still a playoff team, really a couple of wins away from being a third or fourth seed in the West.”