Rudy Gay’s buzzer-beater hands the Heat a milestone loss

The Miami Heat reached another milestone on Saturday — their first loss to a bad/sub-.500 team. Granted, D-Wade was out (wrist), and replacement Jerry Stackhouse looked every bit his 46 years out there. And granted, the Heat were on the road for the second part of a back-to-back. But the Grizzlies had issues too: They were also on Part 2 of a back-to-back after a tough loss in D.C., and they didn’t have O.J. Mayo or Zach Randolph for the first quarter since they’d gotten benched for being late to shootaround. So how did Miami lose this one? Because Z-Bo and Rudy Gay took it from them … Randolph (21 pts, 13 rebs) owned the early part of the fourth quarter and was generally beasting Chris Bosh with putbacks and post-ups and one semi-athletic reverse layup. It was still nip/tuck down the stretch, though, as LeBron‘s and-one put Miami up by three with three minutes left. Memphis ran off eight straight points, but then Bosh (20 pts, 10 rebs) banked in a three and LeBron (29 pts, 11 asts) got a breakaway dunk to tie it with five seconds left. Rudy inbounded, got the ball back, and ran an arc from the left sideline to the right before dropping in a fadeaway jusy over LeBron’s fingertips at the buzzer. Ballgame. Rudy turned and shot Miami’s bench a look after the biggest shot of his career so far … Memphis’ announce team must have been sipping on sizzurp way before the game-winner. Brevin Knight (color commentator) referred to Eddie House as “Microwave-esque,” and one time the play-by-play guy called Jamaal Magloire a “young fella” … Forget their teams — Blake Griffin vs. Amar’e Stoudemire was the most explosive matchup of the year. It was like a dunk contest with human props: Blake damn near put his elbow in the rim on one follow dunk, he got his head at the rim more than once, and he absolutely destroyed Timofey Mozgov on one dunk where he threw it in a la Dwight‘s dunk contest “Superman” cram. On the other end, Amar’e brought his own fire on Blake’s dome a couple of times. Blake put up 44 points and 15 boards to Stoudemire’s 39 and 11, but Amar’e got the W …