Rudy Gay’s buzzer-beater hands the Heat a milestone loss

The Miami Heat reached another milestone on Saturday — their first loss to a bad/sub-.500 team. Granted, D-Wade was out (wrist), and replacement Jerry Stackhouse looked every bit his 46 years out there. And granted, the Heat were on the road for the second part of a back-to-back. But the Grizzlies had issues too: They were also on Part 2 of a back-to-back after a tough loss in D.C., and they didn’t have O.J. Mayo or Zach Randolph for the first quarter since they’d gotten benched for being late to shootaround. So how did Miami lose this one? Because Z-Bo and Rudy Gay took it from them … Randolph (21 pts, 13 rebs) owned the early part of the fourth quarter and was generally beasting Chris Bosh with putbacks and post-ups and one semi-athletic reverse layup. It was still nip/tuck down the stretch, though, as LeBron‘s and-one put Miami up by three with three minutes left. Memphis ran off eight straight points, but then Bosh (20 pts, 10 rebs) banked in a three and LeBron (29 pts, 11 asts) got a breakaway dunk to tie it with five seconds left. Rudy inbounded, got the ball back, and ran an arc from the left sideline to the right before dropping in a fadeaway jusy over LeBron’s fingertips at the buzzer. Ballgame. Rudy turned and shot Miami’s bench a look after the biggest shot of his career so far … Memphis’ announce team must have been sipping on sizzurp way before the game-winner. Brevin Knight (color commentator) referred to Eddie House as “Microwave-esque,” and one time the play-by-play guy called Jamaal Magloire a “young fella” … Forget their teams — Blake Griffin vs. Amar’e Stoudemire was the most explosive matchup of the year. It was like a dunk contest with human props: Blake damn near put his elbow in the rim on one follow dunk, he got his head at the rim more than once, and he absolutely destroyed Timofey Mozgov on one dunk where he threw it in a la Dwight‘s dunk contest “Superman” cram. On the other end, Amar’e brought his own fire on Blake’s dome a couple of times. Blake put up 44 points and 15 boards to Stoudemire’s 39 and 11, but Amar’e got the W …
Wall better gets his ankel up and running again or he wont catch the ROY trophy.
Hopefully Blake Griffin saves the Slam Dunk Contest on Febuary.
The Grizzlies suck, big fucking whoop. They could barely scrape a win against a team missing Dwyane Wade, Mike Miller, and Udonis Haslem.
every stud playing against knicks having a career game…. K-Love, Blake Griffin
bosh got owned by z-bo on the boards, no way the heat are getting thru in the playoffs facing a bruising frontline
US team experience giving d-rose, westbrook, love, odom, gay such a big lift in this season
Heat are looking like a 52-30 team, rather than 72-10
Griffin’s Dunk of the Year:
[www.youtube.com]
Blake also had a sick one over Gallinari:
[www.youtube.com]
Blake Griffin is simply ridiculous. No other adjective to describe the stuff he’s doing right now. He has to be on of the top 5 athletes in the NBA. Easily. Now, about that dunk last night….Was that technically a dunk on Mozgov? He kind of threw it in the goal.
@bullet380
It was like the superman dunk of Dwight Howard on the slam dunk contest, only 3x more awesome.
Griffin’s dunk on Gallinari was just as sick: [www.youtube.com]
And people were saying Blake Griffin is hitting the rookie wall. Daaamn. This is a showcase. It’s unlike any other rookie big man in years. I’m loving it. Go kid, and continue making the NBA your stage.
And Miami…. Hmmm. The Grizzlies? Really? Can’t fault Bron on this one (although he got a layup blocked in the crucial moments), but damn, they’re TEAM really looks bad out there. Props to the Griz.
The Big 3 and their 8-5 record. Sheeeeeeeeeesh.
Time for a Blake Griffin nickname contest…
Heat suck
and has anyone noticed how poorly chauncy billups has been playing this year?
i really wish clippers didnt have that 1-12 record. griffin will be better than lebron athletically. he should be in the dunk contest this year. he’ll win hands down. unlike another self-proclaimed king who thinks he’s above the slam dunk contest.
is letblakedunk.com taken yet?
I’m not saying he’s the best PF in the game right now, but who would you rather have as your starting PF right now then Blake Griffin?
Damn I hope NBATV replays Clips Vs. Knicks cause just seeing some of the youtube videos are amazing. Griffin DESTROYED Gallo on that dunk. OMG.
Mozgov’s was insane as well.
Don’t worry fans, Griffin will be in a Knick uniform in no time :)
@32. that’s your opinion and i say you fail at it.
Oh yeah, about basketball: That was a hell of a shot by Rudy Gay. He’s got a new swagger on him this year with the new contract. Remember when everybody was saying he didn’t have enough fire in his belly to be The Man? He’s starting to prove them wrong.
Blake Griffin is an animal – he actually reminds me of Amare when he came into the League – but how long before people start complaining about his defense? Amare was eating him up last night. If you score 44 and your man scores 39, were you really that dominant? Just two guys who can’t guard each other.
The Suns are GARBAGE without Nash and Lopez. They’re headed for the Lottery.
@ IGP
Gasol
Duncan
Dirk
KG
That’s about it tho
I know Blake makes more highlights, but I would take Luis Scola over him (right now). Scola is more efficient and has a higher basketball IQ.
It was a thrown dunk like D12 @ the dunkoff, but you gotta give props to the dunk on the mere fact that Blake grabbed the back of Mozgov’s head and forced Timofey to give him brains while he posterized him…that part alone makes it dunk of the year lmaoooooooo
Yeah Rudy! Over LeBitch that overrated defender!
K Dizzle, I’d even take KG off that list to be honest.
Memphis should be a playoff team if they can get ANYTHING from the bench. Last year they had the worst bench i’ve ever seen and it looks just as bad this year, though Arthur gives them hope
Blake grabbed the back of Mozgov’s head and forced Timofey to give him brains while he posterized him
^^^^^^
LMAO yea he did.
dizzle
not kg
for sure
gasol
td
dirk
when did the clippers become one of the most fun teams in the league. I am penciling in Clippers Hawks right now.
Griffin V Smith wow
Griffin is a beast.
Great shot by Gay.
Gallo and Mozgov got destroyed.
Nuff said.
How could people want to include Duncan and Not KG on their PF list.
With all do respect; Duncan has done nothing outside of a few games this year (I know, I know; KG plays with Rondo). I mean absolutely nothing. I think KG is playing better and has more left in the tank then Duncan does. The amazing thing is, San Antonio has accumulated this record with Duncan doing virtually nothing.
And Yes; Blake Griffin is sick! And Miami had a lot of guys hurt. But nobody cares when you beat a big name team.