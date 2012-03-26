Rudy Gay’s Slam Goes Hollywood On The Lakers

Memphis’ Rudy Gay gave the Grizzlies a 10-point cushion at the half on Sunday doing a little bit of everything. He ran down Pau Gasol on a swat from behind, helped hold Kobe Bryant to just five points in the half and, oh yeah, had a nasty finish driving down the lane on Andrew Bynum. He finished with 18 points, but no two were better than this.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of Gay’s dunk?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.