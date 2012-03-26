Rudy Gay’s Slam Goes Hollywood On The Lakers

03.26.12 6 years ago

Memphis’ Rudy Gay gave the Grizzlies a 10-point cushion at the half on Sunday doing a little bit of everything. He ran down Pau Gasol on a swat from behind, helped hold Kobe Bryant to just five points in the half and, oh yeah, had a nasty finish driving down the lane on Andrew Bynum. He finished with 18 points, but no two were better than this.

