NBA Trade Rumor: Caron Butler For Tracy McGrady

With everything that’s going on with the Wizards from the losing to the Gilbert Arenas situation, we’re guessing a lot of that roster is wishing they were playing some place else right about now. If rumors turn out to be reality, then Caron Butler might get that chance. ESPN.com is reporting that the Rockets are interested in trading Tracy McGrady and his expiring contract to the Wizards for Butler and possibly a Randy Foye or Mike Miller.

Butler has been having one of his worst seasons as a pro: 16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.1 apg. A lot of that has to do with adjusting to his role and new coach Flip Saunders. Butler is a player that could benefit from a new change of scenery and contribute to a playoff team like the Rockets. The deal could work for Washington, who is trying to shed salaries and rebuild the team after the poor start and the Arenas nightmare. The Bulls are also reportedly interested in acquiring Butler.

Would adding Caron Butler make the Rockets a top 4 team in the West? Would Butler mesh well Trevor Ariza?