NBA Trade Rumor: Caron Butler For Tracy McGrady

With everything that’s going on with the Wizards from the losing to the Gilbert Arenas situation, we’re guessing a lot of that roster is wishing they were playing some place else right about now. If rumors turn out to be reality, then Caron Butler might get that chance. ESPN.com is reporting that the Rockets are interested in trading Tracy McGrady and his expiring contract to the Wizards for Butler and possibly a Randy Foye or Mike Miller.
Butler has been having one of his worst seasons as a pro: 16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.1 apg. A lot of that has to do with adjusting to his role and new coach Flip Saunders. Butler is a player that could benefit from a new change of scenery and contribute to a playoff team like the Rockets. The deal could work for Washington, who is trying to shed salaries and rebuild the team after the poor start and the Arenas nightmare. The Bulls are also reportedly interested in acquiring Butler.
Would adding Caron Butler make the Rockets a top 4 team in the West? Would Butler mesh well Trevor Ariza?
foye/lowry reunited
I’m not sure if it would make them a top 4 team, but it would definitely make them better. Plus it would give them another athletic defender at the wing position. Houston-LA would make for a great playoff series.
I don’t see why any team WOULDN’T want Caron. He’s a good defender, a good all-around offensive player, and an unselfish team-first guy. Plus he has a reasonable contract for a player of his caliber.
If the Rockets can swoop him up for what remains of TMac they should be a very tough team to beat. And it could finally put Ariza back into a place he well belongs: as a third or fourth option.
let me see, at you telling me that the Wizards refused to trade one of the best players plus a solid rotation player for a coming out of knee surgery T-Mac? They must be very stupid indeed. I am surprised the rumor did not include seven first round picks, cash and an endless supply of guns for the Houston Armory.
LOL @ Jams, I bet it was Gerald under the Dime alias.
i would have like to see this happen just to watch how tracy mcgrady and gilbert arenas would have played together. that shit would have been comical.
i bet they’d square off during every 20sec timeout….
Just what Houston needs: Another 6-7 guy.
If they void gils contract(doubt it) and get t-macs expiring contract then they will have more ALOT of cap space for the off-season
If Grunfeld trades the wizards best player for a washed up TMac he should be fired as soon as the new owner takes over…
What a move, washed up TMac, an declining Jamison, and a bunch of bums…oh yeah and no arenas, way to go Ernie!
Carron + Battier + Ariza + Landry = big problem at SF. I know that Landry can play some PF and Battier some SG. Still not enough minutes to go around. Don’t see this as being the best deal for the Rockets. I like Caron, just not with the Rockets, nor Chicago with Deng. What about Caron to Miami for Q Richardson, still leave enough money for two top tier free agents. Maybe to Utah for Boozer or to the Kings for Kenny Thomas
this might sound really stupid (and probably is)…… but seen as Gill likely wont be getting paid anything for at least the rest of this season, maybe longer and could possibly even get his contract voided, is he suddenly MORE tradable than he was before? Would some cash strapped teams be into the chance to have a guy on their books for free until he’s allowed back?
top 4 when yao comes back
Bet NO would like to have a shot at T-Mac, since they’re having a fire sale over there.
this trade makes little sense for the rockets. i mean they would have foye/lowry/brooks? or ariza, shane, lowry, butler, and possibly miller? none of these make sense to the rockets. they also would STILL not be addressing their real issue, the fact that their starting center is 6’2 (ok 6’6).
more bs
grunfeld is gonna really screw up the wizards…..trading jamison would be smarter…he is a great akward player but he is the one that should be traded……jamison and miller to toronto for bosh..he’s gonna walk anyways
The only way this would make sense is if Washington throws in Haywood. I’d say Haywood and Butler for T-Mac would be fair. Washington gets cap relief and Houston gets a great forward and a legit center who is having a good year. Then Houston has trade bait in Ariza/Scola/Battier/Landry to pull off another trade.
Dang cap space indeed if Gil’s contract is voided. Anyway this would be a great move for Houston (I don’t like it) because they wouild get a very solid, consistent and well-rounded player in Caron for the “?” of McGrady.
The Wizards would be doing this for money purposes only as they are throwing there season well into the tank, and see what they could get out of T-Mac and then do whatever with him at the end of the season.
Smart move for both and to get T on the court and Caron in a better situation I say do it. Still the Rockets are dumb for not just playing T with more minutes.
Yao’s heart is not really in this game. I believe he enjoys playing it alot and likes doing well. Still dude seems like he could care less about if they win it all, be honest. Yao is to fragile and his heart and/or desire are too weak. His culture and priorities don’t have him designed to go hard or desire it as much as his American counter-parts. I remember when Steve Francis (of all people) used to talk about trying to encourage Yao to play with more of an edge and more desire. Course this ain’t about Yao.
What should have been done, should have happened in the off-season. That is that they should have used Ariza’s money on a big man that can score and ball decently (like a Hibbert type) and fought the storm till T came back (more and likely they would have same record cause lets not act like Ariza is causing a big change). Then you have T playing (probably doing better but no less than what Ariza is doing now) a decent big man contributing and more likely a better record and better hope for the playoffs and otherwise.
Now they in “Goodtimes” mode scratchin and surviving trying to hustle some poor squad into getting a good player while Ariza hasn’t turned out into what they really wanted and a player like Dwight, Pau, Shaq and dare I say Erica Dampier could have a monster night against them. Especially when talking a series.
Granted if they pull off the stunt and get a good player for T, then that is all well and good and hopefully something great will come of it. As of right now, it’s a clear reason why they didn’t get any nationally televised games and crap-load of back to backs. They play hard and got heart but they ain’t built to do no serious damage in a playoff “series”. Be real.
However I am the guy on the outside looking in and I could be ALLLL wrong lol. I hope I am. Houston Up!
@Spliff 2 My Lou: took the words right out of my mouth.
That wouldn’t be a good trade for the Rockets they already have to many swingmen particularly at the small forward position. Ironically it would probably make more sense for them to get Arenas and play him at the two.
T-Mac was my favorite player back in the day. As much as I love T-Mac, I want to see the Rockets move on.
Does anyone know if they acquire Butler, will the Rockets still have enough cap space to sign a big free agent this summer?
Butler, Yao, plus possibly Bosh or another legit PF would make a sick backcourt in 2010-11
T-mac would only be acquired for cap relief. He is of no real value to the Wiz as a player. Chances are he’s a shadow of what he was. He’d play for the remainder of the season then be gone. If Caron was traded to the Rockets, Jamison would be so jealous that his buddy was able to get out of purgatory and Jamison wasn’t. Jamison would probably throw a fit and demand a trade which would bring in more cap relief.
By the time Arenas shows up for the 2010-11 season, the Wiz would be left would be nothing more than scattered pieces and be the worst team in the entire NBA for the next 3 years.
At least they would be able to look at Oklahoma and Memphis and at least have hope that they could improve themselves through the draft.
I’m glad that Abe is not around to see this mess. I see this ending up as potentially the worst 2011 team in the NBA.
LOL have to wonder how many other players ran and hid their guns in new spots when the whole Gilbert situation popped off.
Tracy needs to go to Phoenix where they can keep him healthy lol.
I really don’t get these trade rumors. Iggy from Philly, now Caron? These are basically the best players of their team. The only foundation of these troubled squads. Even for a contract, why would they trade these guys?
T-Mac is reportedly in great shape according to Tim Grover (Michael Jordan and D Wade trainer) so he could be on the verge of a nice comeback. It makes sense for the Wizards to start dumping salaries, this team is going nowhere fast. Its time for them to break up the Wizards and let the young guns develop and get some cap room. They can get T-Mac and let his contract expire at the end of the year. Then, they can look into dumping Jamison and Arenas at some point. If they lose enough games they can put themselves into the John Wall sweepstakes for next year.
It would pain me to see T-Mac go to Washington but If Houston did do this they should demand Haywood and Jamison. They need all the size they can get and with those 2 I would see em as a top 4 team in the West
I WOULD LOVE TO GET CARON BUTLER BUT I WOULD PERFER TO GET IGGY IF I WAS THE COACH I WOULD GET IGGY BECAUSE HE IS OVEOUSLY BETTER THAN CARON BUT SO FAR WE ARE DOING GOOD WITH FINDING TEAMSPLAYERS TO TRADE WITH CARON WOULD HAVE A BREAK OUT SEASON WITH HOUSTON BECAUSE WE SHARE THE BALL LOOK AT THE STARTING LINE UP WITH IGGY OR CARON BUTLER FOR EXAMPLE:AARON BROOKS,ANDRA IGUDALA,TREVOR ARIZA,LUIS SCOLA,YAO MING THATS WITH IGGY.NOW WITH CARON FOR EXAMPLE:AARON BROOKS,CARON BUTLER,TREVOR ARIZA,LUIS SCOLA,YAO MING.ETHER WAY WE WILL HAVE A BOMB SQWAD AND WE HAVE AN OUTSTANDING BENCH AND IF WE DO ETHER ONE OF THOSE TRADES OUR RECORD WOULD IMPROVE.AS FOR GETTING CHRIS BOSH WE DO NOT NEED HIM WHAT CAN HE CHANGE FOR US THAT HE CAN’NT CHANGE FOR THE RAPTORS WE DO’NT NEED HIM WE GOT LUIS SCOLA PUTTING UP POINT AND CARL LANDRY A.K.A SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR DOING AN OUTSTANDING JOB OF THE BENCH SO WHEN WE TRADE T-MAC GO THE RIGHT WAY ANDRA IGUDALA OR CARON BUTLER PLEASE NOT CHRIS BOTH.
You guys are retarded. Houston needs to make a run at the playoffs and make the fans happy. They have Yao coming back to fill the Center position next year. They should trade T-MAC now to get rid of the negativity. Get rid of some of their CAP and pick up a solid player. If they were smart they would try to get Igadula so he can play next to Yao.
Ariza is a bum who cant cut it in the starting gig. Shoting under 40% oh yeah Houston’s got a winner right there. enjoy your first round exit from the playoffs
iguadala doesnt mesh well with great centers. we saw that when brand went to philly. iggy was having a terrible season until he has the first option again. iggy is just a shitty role player
Paul,
You dont make sense. Great centers in Phi? Brand isnt great at all. He is not much of a center either. Brand is to PF as is Tracy Mcgrady is to SG. A great center would be Dwight Howard, or Shaq when he was in his prime. When did Iggy ever play with one?
Regarding the rest of the trade theories:
Iggy is a good coach and a great city away from being great. In stating city, I mean media. Ariza is a SF that should be a 3rd or 4th option. Rockets lack a SG and a Center. Yao will be back next year and are loaded at the undersized PF slot.
I can almost bank on the Rockets going deep into the playoffs if the Sixers are silly enough to package Iggy into a deal for Mcgrady. Brooks, Iggy, Ariza, Landry/Scola Dalembert seems to be a formidable lineup if Sammy still has great desire to improve.
I cant see how a Caron Butler trade would benefit the Rockets.. Just doesnt make sense without losing too much chemistry and swapping out lineups with Washington. Butler is a good player but Ariza isnt really a SG and that would cause a log jam at 2 spots. SF and PF. At SF you would have Butler, Ariza, Battier and Budinger. At PF they have Hayes, Scola, Landry, Anderson, and Cook. They all moonlight as Centers but anyone knows that is playing out of position.
Rockets have 2 point guards and 1 6’4″ rookie SG in Jermaine Taylor.
Iggy and Dalembert seem to be the only viable options to trade for T Mac in my eyes at this time.
You might question Yao coming back next year. When has he been healthy all season again? Dalembert would be a good defensive option when Ming breaks something else.
I agree with Dan. Houston needs a center or a 7 foot power forward that can block shots and score!!!!
Get rid of T-mac and get some height in the starting line-up!
I also agree with Dan. It all makes sense. Iggy would be a steal!..as well as Dalembert in that pkg. What an uplift that would bring to a team that is currently in need for more spark on offense and a clutch shoter…even a developing up in comer clutch guy as in Iggy…he’s had his nights and would be a great compliment to this team…playoffs definite if this happens!
were not giving up an extra player, were keeping foye and miller! thats just dumb
I love buter so much i want to see him win.