Rumor: Kanye West to design limited-edition Jordans

It’s easy to forget that Kanye West hasn’t been famous for THAT long, and yet he’s probably the biggest fashion lightning rod going in the hip-hop and “urban” (code word: Black) community. Kanye has already put his stamp on the sneaker game with the Nike Air Yeezys, and today gossip website Mediatakeout.com had a rumor that sounds like the natural progression for Kanye:

“According to a pretty well placed source, Kanye is negotiating to design a limited edition pair of Nike Air Jordan’s. The insider claims that negotiations are still early, but that both sides are excited about working out a deal.”

No word on whether ‘Ye would be designing the Jordans, or another shoe in the Jordan Brand line. If it’s the former, I can already see Kanye overdoing it on the design trying to knock it out of the park and be “different,” and the Jordan loyalists not reacting well.

If you could design a pair of the Jordans, what would you come up with?

