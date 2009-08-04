Rumor: Kanye West to design limited-edition Jordans

It’s easy to forget that Kanye West hasn’t been famous for THAT long, and yet he’s probably the biggest fashion lightning rod going in the hip-hop and “urban” (code word: Black) community. Kanye has already put his stamp on the sneaker game with the Nike Air Yeezys, and today gossip website Mediatakeout.com had a rumor that sounds like the natural progression for Kanye:
“According to a pretty well placed source, Kanye is negotiating to design a limited edition pair of Nike Air Jordan’s. The insider claims that negotiations are still early, but that both sides are excited about working out a deal.”
No word on whether ‘Ye would be designing the Jordans, or another shoe in the Jordan Brand line. If it’s the former, I can already see Kanye overdoing it on the design trying to knock it out of the park and be “different,” and the Jordan loyalists not reacting well.
If you could design a pair of the Jordans, what would you come up with?
college dropout was a long time ago
Does he even make music anymore?
Famous for famous’ sake
Kanye West Loooovvvvesss Fishsticks.
Remember when Air Jordans had a sense of cachet?
What ever happened to that cat CGF does he only do fashion during the season or did he quit after he started blowing up on reality tv? LOL
oh please no! i hate the yeezys, so more than happy for those that dig ’em to cop them – but PLEASE keep “fish-skicks” away from Jordan, the brand is already tarnished in my opinion with much of what they put out these days being junk, fusions and alike. I would say stop f*cking with a classic, but I fear that is even too late now…
just check out the Air Yeezys…ouch.
how does Kanye West have fans? He had one decent album (really just produced well, all his lyrics are shit) and now all of his shit is done on a computer. his music is reminiscent of what a 8 year old could do on garage band
Kanye is dope.Dude makes music from his soul. which is what the game needs. Now dude is doin his thing creatively. I applaud Kanye dude is makin money doin everything his heart desires. Thats the type of dudes I could look up to. yall should stop hatin on this dude.
west is a retard
808s and Heartbreak is one of the worst CDs I’ve ever heard. It’s almost as terrible as those Yeezys.
TJ loves fish-sticks also.
Celts I so got to 2nd that bruh! Horrible!
smh @12-14
Kanye is gonna tarnish the jumpman logo. Jordan Brand is already trying to stretch out 2 far now. The air 1 fusion needs to stop. He needs some urban people in that office cause besides the retros and a few other
yeah sounds great like………
Michael Jackson & LA Gear
Brittany Spears & Skechers
Just re-issue the Nike Air Flight 89 hi’s, let the designers design & Kanye fake beats……..
I gotta agree with #16 they already got team jordans phly spizikes fusions etc…Just stick to retros or get Tinker Hatfield back in the mix. Whoever made those Jordan 2009’s should be banned from designing anything in life.
[www.kanyewestsucks.com]
boom baby
@ bruce 21
“he needs urban people in that office” funny shyt.
sed i wouldn’t comment on anything that had rumor in it from here on out but that was funny.
can’t just go out on a limb and say kanye sucks.sorry!
“808 n Hea..” was ok.
But overall as an artist ,producer.Dude is on point.Funny thing is he is way nicer on other people’s shyt than he is on his own stuff.Dont believe me,look up any collabo he did with YOUR favorite rapper.break down his lines.Dude is nice with his.
Sure, ‘Ye has a number of terrible songs but sometimes the line between genius and crap is quite thin. I hated the first single of his that I heard but “Jesus Walks” is one of the best/most powerful rap songs. I put it on the same level as “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy.
I too disliked his electronic twist with the latest album but some of those songs grew on me.
And yes, the guy’s ego is out of control … but that’s what make him so entertaining!
i still don’t know why everyone things hes some fashion guru. i mean, he’s dressing like people in europe dressed for years, before he came, and now hes suddenly guy with good taste?
are the Yeezy’s popular outside the US? Jordans are sacred.
Wow, some hating going on here lol.
Im not ashamed to admit that im a huge Kanye fan. But im not blind or def (thats spelt wrong im sure lol) and i only like 2 songs on 808s and the final version of the Yeezys are a shell of what the first leaked prototypes looked like ( [4.bp.blogspot.com] is what i hoped they’d look like), so i’ll also admit he can make mistake – to say it nicely.
But if you cant appreciate his talents, i mean ‘Lucifer’ anyone? Flashing Lights? Izzo? Do i need to keep going? Come on.
Lines like: “Killin y’all n&%¤#& on that lyrical shit
Mayonnaise colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips” makes my smile cos of its creativity. His has alot of humor in his lyrics aswell which is very refreshing from they “IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE”-shit everone else is doing, but sometimes his flow can be abit rough, but his lyrics never dissapoint me (this doesnt go for 808s which did indeed dissapoint me on every level. Thats what happens when you make a record in 3 weeks). Just wait till his next rap record, they you cant tell me nothing!
And the shoes, even though they arent sneakers per say, he did for LV are tight on an internatinaly fasion level. And im sure his Jordans, if the rumor is true, will surprise alot of people.
I can see why people hate on him, cos he puts himself out there liek few others. But imo its a very ignorant attitude.
Ill get back to heating up my fishsticks now lol.
@ post 24
– So many typos, sorry!
@Soopa – them first Yeezys were sick, WTF did they change to the final product?!?!?
I do like Kanye a lot as an artist (besides 808’s, which was one of the most disappointing CDs I’ve picked up in a loooooooong time.) Dude’s lyrics are average, but his production and beats are unreal. Props for the creativity and trying to do something new, but damn man, why an entire CD full of just singing? 3 huge hit CDs and that’s what you think you should do for #4?
and dude that said his collabos are great (too lazy to reread to figure out who) is dead on. His verse on Consequence’s “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” is off the chain…
Also, his blog reaction to the South Park Fishsticks episode was pretty epic: “I JUST WANT TO BE A DOPER PERSON WHICH STARTS WITH ME NOT ALWAYS TELLING PEOPLE HOW DOPE I THINK I AM.” Wow…
@Celts Fan
– I have no idea. I was so dissapointed! Just goes to show that he has the talent to make dope shoe designs, but whoever had the final say on the Yeezys which are out now (eventhough im looking to pick u a pair in Grey/Orange size 9.5 lol) made a mistake.
Thats why i dont think people need to be acting a fool over that this might happen. Mr. West’s signature music-wise is sampling lines from other songs into catchy hooks/beats, so a wild guess is his Jordans are gonna have the same flair aka be old school looking (a refrence to his liking for old song samplings), but with an edgy modern Jordan style (a reference to his image as a fashion front runner).
Seriously, you all are way too concerned with shoes/style/clothes to be real men. I’m from the Westside of Chicago and all we really need is some jeans, a white tee, and some air 1’s or Reebok classics all white. All that other shit I in magazines wasting space is completely unnecessary and makes me think a lot of dudes are suspect.
As for Kanye, yeah he kinda suspect too, and his music has taken a little dip with the modulator/autotune shit. I still give him the benefit of the doubt because he ain’t doing the same ole shit everybody else doing. This cat is multi-platinum without rapping about killing and drug dealing. I don’t mind my kids listening to his albums. Better that shit, than Jeezy, Lil Wayne, Oj Juiceman(wtf!), Gucci man, Drake, and all that other shit that’s directly targeted at young children.
LOL@ what this cat is wearing in this picture…
Who gives a flying fuck. What are the gonna have whiny cry babies painted on the sides and the king of pop written on them somewhere? What a loser and his outfits look absolutley ridiculous.
I like Kanye, don’t mind his music or dress sense. I see nothing wrong with it
@31 So his outfit is fashionabky revolutionary how. He acts like he created a style. Moronic white guys have been dressing like that since the 30’s. Its not new unless your urban but your not urban if
you dress like that. In any hood ive lived or been you wouod get beat the fuck down trying to chill looking like that. I guess well call it urban contemporary chic… You go boy…
@ dk
Im having trouble finding any quotes where he claims to have created a fashion. He did bring a new STYLE to the rap game. Fasion is as much about mixing old stuff togehter in a new way as it is to create new things. Creating a trend doesnt take a mill, just innovative thinking and Ye sure has that!
I got a couple of bones toic here.
1st up – Kanye can’t ball so who the fuck is he to design some Jordan’s when he can’t even fucking ball. He looks fat and slow. They could’ve got Master P, Game, Mase or even Cam to design a pair of Jordan’s and they would’ve had a superstar rapper AND someone who can actually ball.
Second of all – Kanye’s dress sense is OVER-rated and his stylist’s is UNDER-rated. He acts like he’s been breaking the mold since day-dot but if you look at how he dressed before he got paid, like the “Through The Wire” video or in cameos for the videos of songs he produced, he looks like a regular throwback wearing dude. The only reason he looks fly now is because the label’s care about his image and give him a fashion AND stylist budget as A. He is a rapper and now a lot more visible to the people and B. his dress-sense is his gimic; Louis Vuitton Don, etc…
Moreover – The only reason he’s considered a fashionista, and I know this ain’t gonna go down well, so I’ll apologise for any hurt feelings now, is because, like most trends he steals European trends and drops them stateside. All his styles have been around LDN for like a year or two before he breaks them and his general look is like a Shoreditch cat from ’06.
What makes it worse is that now his clothes has such coverage by the fans, European designers are using him for publicity and now throwing his stylist the real FRESH, bespoke shit straight off the catwalks in London, Paris and Milan, pre-release AND for free, so he really does look like the Miss Cleo of future trends.
As you can tell, I am quite pasisonate about this.
@34
1- Actually Kanye hoops wit a crew everyday before they go to the studio.
2- I’m almost 100% sure fashion changes over time. If not I doubt we’d even have a variety of clothes to wear at all. He makes some dope designs for shoes and I can’t lie. the LVs he made are dope.
3- Man when it comes to clothes it really doesn’t matter who wore it first. Theres always a celeb that makes it famous. Thats like sayin If a regular nobody walkin down the street is wearin a type of clothing and you wear something similar a couple days later. Then according to what your saying you basically have no sense of style because the clothes you wear are similar to his. correct?
And btw 808s still went platinum so whether yall like it or not other people feel his music. Kanye doing a shoe for Jordan wouldn’t be bad. Basically yall would respond to it like any other shoe. If you don’t like it you don’t buy it, Point blank.
RE 1: I stand corrected. But all the dudes I mentioned before played to at least a notable HS, even college level.
RE 2: Yes Fashion changes over time but he has categorically stated that he’s always been fresh to death and dressed differently from traditional ‘Urban’ dudes BUT previous videos and photos indicate otherwise. It invalidates a dude when statements he makes about himself are basically FALSE. Also, designing a shoe is HARD and requires TALENT. I bet your bottom dollar he had massive help with design of shoe and was probably just asked whether he liked them or not.
RE 3: First of all, of course it does matter who wore what first, same way it matters who started saying what slang first, See: Max B-vs-Game Beef or using Auto-Tune first.
But anyway you’ve misunderstood what I’m saying. I’m not saying if you copy someone else you don’t have style. The thing here is about creating a style. I’m gonna sound like a fruitcake but to me creating a style and wearing a style are gulfs apart. Creating anything but particularly a style is an expression of yourself and who you are and I don’t feel the way everyone is giving Kanye credit for creating a style of dress that was around and popular WAY before he decided to hop on.
@ M Intellect … in your first post did you class Mase as a superstar rapper?? Really? No, really?! He was RUBBISH … one of the worst I’ve ever heard. He had NO talent, all he could do well was ride coat-tails … that’s it!
What … a … ponce!