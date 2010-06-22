Run This Town: The L.A. Lakers championship parade

It wasn’t the same spectacle that shut down half the city of Los Angeles last year, but the Lakers’ 2010 championship parade was still something you didn’t want to miss. Kobe, Pau, Ron-Ron and the rest of the squad were perched atop an 18-wheeler as it rolled through the two-mile route, going from Staples Center to the USC campus. (If we were still into collecting Hot Wheels, the Lakers’ championship truck model would be kind of sick.) Over the last couple years we’ve seen the Yankees and New York Giants championship parades go right by the Dime office, and the atmosphere is tough to describe if you’re not there. It’s insanity. And you know Lakers fans are maybe crazier than NY fans … Reportedly, only seven people got arrested — much better than the 40 or so who got cuffed the night of Game 7, when dudes were lighting cars on fire and stomping out Boston fans. Three out of the seven were just crazed Utah Jazz followers, and one was a guy who strangely looked a lot like Chris Bosh, who was caught trying to climb onto the truck and hand Kobe his resume … Ron Artest is a clown. Dude showed up wearing an Abe Lincoln hat with feathers on top, cigar in his mouth, and a black shirt while almost everybody else wore white. Artest is on that Dennis Rodman level as a player now, where for the rest of his career he won’t act right if he’s not on a championship contending team. The winning is the only thing keeping him focused. At the same time, we’re dreading the day Ron-Ron’s autobiography comes out with the cover photo of him sitting naked on a Schwinn … Noticeable in his absence was Phil Jackson, who was at the doctor. Nothing serious, the team said, just a routine check-up he’d already had scheduled. If you’re Phil, are you ready to retire now? Or do you come back for another shot at another ‘chip? Phil said he’s going to make his decision quick, and the one person most looking forward to that is Byron Scott. He’s the top candidate for the Cavs job, but if Phil decides to retire, Byron would literally throw Anderson Varejao under a bus for a chance to coach the Lakers … Kobe has the MVP trophy, but who was the Defensive Player of the Finals? Who had the best individual performance of the series? Check out the Dime 2010 NBA Finals Awards … Just a couple of days away from the NBA Draft, and there’s a lot of trade talk in the air. Since it looks like the Sixers are hanging onto the No. 2 pick and deciding between Evan Turner and Derrick Favors, the teams heaviest in the mix are the Pistons (7th) and Pacers (10th). Detroit reportedly wants to trade up for a shot at DeMarcus Cousins, meaning Tayshaun Prince and Rip Hamilton might be on the move this week. And the Pacers want a veteran point guard, and are shopping their pick to get one. We hear the Pacers and Wolves are talking about a deal where Jonny Flynn would end up with Indiana … Ty Lawson has also been linked to Pacers trade rumors. And who wouldn’t want the guy who wrote this on his Twitter account (@TyLawson3) yesterday: “I heard if u hit a kardashian u win a championship.. Kim k holla me!!! I need ya for 17 min” … The Bobcats don’t have a pick, but they’ve been working out players and trying to trade into the Draft. “It’s a miracle that we’ve got so many kids in without having a pick,” Larry Brown said in an Associated Press interview. Maybe it’s the prospect of free Jordans … We’re out like Varejao taking a charge from a bus …