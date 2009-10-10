Run-TMC knocks off Showtime, or something like that; Bosh is back

Friday was supposed to be the glorious return of “Showtime” for one night only as the Lakers returned to The Forum, but the Warriors turned it into a Run-TMC flashback instead. Coming off an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason opener, Monta Ellis dropped 24 points and eight assists in the GS 20-piecing, while Kelenna Azubuike scored 18 and Anthony Randolph added 18 points and eight boards. (OK, so maybe it was more like Hardaway, Spree and Billy Owens.) … You think Stephen Jackson might be trying to get himself traded? He picked up five fouls and a technical in NINE minutes. The other Steph, Steph Curry, had eight dimes and zero turnovers, but hit just 1-for-7 from the field … Kobe Bryant — who along with Derek Fisher is the only Laker who was with the team during the old Forum era — was also in foul trouble, picking up five (plus four turnovers) in 22 minutes. He finished with 15 points. Andrew Bynum scored 19 and Ron Artest posted six points and two steals … Meanwhile, the Clippers had the Staples Center all to themselves and filled it up about halfway for Blake Griffin‘s big league debut. The crowd who was there gave Blake a standing O when he checked in, and he put up eight points and five boards in 21 minutes as the Clips knocked off the Blazers … Andre Miller got the start at PG over Steve Blake, putting up 11 points, five boards and three assists in 24 minutes next to Blake’s three points and two dimes in 16 minutes … Chris Bosh also took the court for the first time this preseason, making an 11-minute cameo in the first half of Raptors/Wolves and posting nine points and seven boards. Andrea Bargnani led the Raptors with 21 points in the win; Kevin Love had 12 points and 14 boards for Minnesota, while Al Jefferson scored 14 in 17 minutes … Kevin Garnett treated the Boston fans to their first basket support headbutt in a while, returning to the new Garden and putting up 10 points and eight boards in a win over the Knicks. Rasheed Wallace added 13 points (3-9 3PA) and 12 boards … Dime’s Austin Burton called Francisco Garcia “an injury waiting to happen,” in his ’09-10 preview of the Kings, and then we get this news: Garcia broke his wrist yesterday when an exercise ball burst under him as he was working out. No timetable was set for his return, but this is the second bone-break he’s had in the last couple months … Elton Brand had 13 points, six boards and hit the game-winner on a short jumper with seven seconds left to put Philly over the Nets, while Chris Douglas-Roberts scored 20 and Brook Lopez added 18 for the losers. Get used to stat lines like this from Terrence Williams: 12 points, five boards, four assists, three steals … Josh Childress was back on an NBA court, as his Olympiakos (Greece) squad visited the Spurs and got beat. Childress scored 15 with nine boards and three steals, Linas Kleiza scored four, Von Wafer had 11 points, and Baby Shaq put up 16 points. George Hill led San Antonio with 17 points … Shawn Marion had 26 points (11-15 FG), five boards and three steals in Dallas’ win at Washington, while Jason Kidd had 15 and seven dimes, and rookie Rodrigue Beaubois added 14 points and three steals. Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison scored 19 apiece, and Gilbert Arenas posted 12 points and nine assists … Dwight Howard got the night off for the Magic, who beat the Rockets behind Rashard Lewis‘ 22 points and Vince Carter‘s 19. This time the Rockets started David Andersen (12 pts, 7 rebs) at center, and Trevor Ariza (12 pts) struggled with his shot again, going 4-for-12. He’s shooting 21% from the field in the preseason so far, and don’t look now, but Vince is hitting 18% from beyond the arc … Getting the start for Dwight, Marcin Gortat posted 14 points, 14 boards and six blocks. Against David Andersen and Chuck Hayes. See, Polish Hammer was totally worth all that money … We’re out like Capt. Jack …