Runnin’ Rebels Of UNLV: Potential To Be The Greatest Basketball Documentary Ever

For those that were around to watch them at the time, there was nothing quite like Jerry Tarkanian and the UNLV men’s basketball team. Now thanks to HBO Sports, you can live (or relive) the experience 20 years later. Debuting in 2011 on the eve of March Madness, Runnin’ Rebels Of UNLV revisits the period from 1973 to 1992, when the squad embodied the brash, swaggering spirit of Las Vegas and the notion that winning (and winning big) was all that mattered.

“The Runnin’ Rebels’ impact on college basketball is indisputable,” says Ross Greenburg, President of HBO Sports. “Their accomplishments on the court made them royalty in Las Vegas, and their glamorous approach made them media stars nationally, but their coach’s enduring battle with the NCAA eventually triggered the end of the dynasty. We are going to chronicle their story, providing an in-depth portrait of the main characters who lit up the desert.”

Examining the larger-than-life personalities of future NBA stars such as Larry Johnson, Greg Anthony and Stacey Augmon, as well as the eccentricities of Tarkanian who was also a lightning rod for controversy, this documentary has potential to be amazing.

