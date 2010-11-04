Runnin’ Rebels Of UNLV: Potential To Be The Greatest Basketball Documentary Ever

For those that were around to watch them at the time, there was nothing quite like Jerry Tarkanian and the UNLV men’s basketball team. Now thanks to HBO Sports, you can live (or relive) the experience 20 years later. Debuting in 2011 on the eve of March Madness, Runnin’ Rebels Of UNLV revisits the period from 1973 to 1992, when the squad embodied the brash, swaggering spirit of Las Vegas and the notion that winning (and winning big) was all that mattered.
“The Runnin’ Rebels’ impact on college basketball is indisputable,” says Ross Greenburg, President of HBO Sports. “Their accomplishments on the court made them royalty in Las Vegas, and their glamorous approach made them media stars nationally, but their coach’s enduring battle with the NCAA eventually triggered the end of the dynasty. We are going to chronicle their story, providing an in-depth portrait of the main characters who lit up the desert.”
Examining the larger-than-life personalities of future NBA stars such as Larry Johnson, Greg Anthony and Stacey Augmon, as well as the eccentricities of Tarkanian who was also a lightning rod for controversy, this documentary has potential to be amazing.
As soon as we find out more information or a trailer surfaces, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Sign me up for sure, loved watching them play ball. Those early 90’s teams were a hell of a lot of fun to watch play. UNLV as mentioned above, Georgia Tech with Kenny, Dennis and Oliver, then on to the Fab 5 and Michigan.
I am still at a loss as to how they hell UNLV lost to Duke that 2nd time around, after cleaning their clocks the previous year. Oh so close to perfection…
This is gonna be dope! LJ and that team were sick! And grandmama was only 6’4 1/2! too bad he got hurt otherwise WHO KNOWS? top 50??? But as a team that UNLV TEAM was the ISH cant wait for this (good heads up dime)
Growing up in Vegas, although i didn’t attend UNLV, i will still always be a Rebels fan for life, from Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon, Greg Anthony, JR Rider, Keon Clark, Tyrone Nasby to Shawn Marion, Marcus Banks, Joel Anthony, Lou Amundson. they r my pride.
LJ!!
this is going to be dope
One of the most fun college teams I’ve watched in my days. They’re right up there with the Fab 5. This flick will be a fav among ballers.
My dad had season tickets from 87-96 I grew up watching the great rebels teams in the 90’s this was by far on of the best teams in college basketball. They had that swagger about them that let everyone know that they were the stars. A classis VEGAS team filled with drama. Can’t wait to see the Docu
I can’t believe it’s been 20 years! That’s NUTS. Can’t wait to see this joint
What was the espn documentary years ago on Tarkanian? It was after the larry johnson, stacey augmon teams. But I remember a hilarious scene where the police tell Tark that one of his players has been arrested after they got a report of a 7ft tall black man with a samurai sword tried to rob some students. The teams center gets out of jail, Tark pulls him in his office and asks if he did it and the center of course denies it and Tark just puts his towel over his head. hah hilarious. A 7ft tall black man with a samurai sword accused of assault and robbery on campus.
What about Phi Slamma Jamma and Hakeem?
I would find that more interesting.
Ahh the Runnin Rebs they were a fun team to watch.
my dick got hard just reading this. my favorite fucking team ever.