Running Diary: Game 4, Bulls/Heat

A night after Sirwent all epic in OKC (yes, you read that right, I’ve officially knighted him), there was no way I was letting another pivotal Game 4 pass me by without a live journal (not that kind of LiveJournal). Chicago needed this one: a 3-1 hole is insurmountable â€“ like the hole left in my heart after the‘s untimely passing (RIP). Bulls’ backs to the wall,& Co. raring to go…Let’s. Get. It. On.

First Quarter

12:00– Joakim Noah wins the tip, continuing Joel Anthony‘s 0-for his career on opening jump balls. So it goes, 6-8 center. So it goes.

11:25 â€“ Mike Bibby hits a long two on an early Miami possession. The over/under on moments that Bibby doesn’t look one small step away from being brought to an old shed and put down was ½. Congratulations to those who took the over.

10:21 â€“ Amidst discussions about Miami’s off-season conditioning, Steve Kerr makes a “throat exercises” joke. Marv Albert says he watched them. Racy stuff for the first quarter boys. We haven’t even hit double digits yet.

8:59 â€“ Boozer gets fouled going to the rack, hits two free throws. He has the most rainbow-esque shot I’ve ever seen. I like to chug while I wait for the shot to fall.

8:12 â€“ Rose pushes on a miss, has a two-on-three but still plays fast-break. This shows two things: 1) Chicago is literally afraid of Miami’s half-court defense, and 2) Somebody on the Bulls’ coaching staff realized that they have maybe the fastest current NBA player. Yeah maybe a blazingly athletic player who finishes at the rim in some of the most graceful and poetic fashions the game has ever seen should play up-tempo. Maybe. A wildly underrated misstep in Coach Thibs‘ management of Rose.

6:43 â€“ Deng gets 2nd foul. This is an extremely hairy situation for Chicago (I don’t like using that phrase, it’s too close to home). The first rule of Fight Club is thou shall not bring in Ronnie Brewer to guard LeBron James in a playoff game. Also, drops total number of scorers on the floor from two to one-and-a-half (Rose = 1, Boozer = ½).

5:28 â€“ TO.

Side note: I lost again in tonight’s installment of The “Name the Color of Craig Sager‘s Jacket” Game. I said crystalline salmon. It’s actually just ” ugly pink.”

5:10 â€“ Umm yeah, if this Rose dunk doesn’t vindicate Chicago playing transition basketball then I’m still not 100% sure what the word means (very possible). He burned LeBron to the rack.

3:24 â€“ LeBron wets a sick runner. The only way that baby hook would’ve looked better is if it came off a post move. Sitting on my couch, I just said a swear word, LeBron and some form of “get a post game.” I need to make more friends.

1:20 â€“ Noah has great position on a smaller guy (Haslem). But he too has no post game. Dude, you need to get a post game. Why are there so few bigs in the 2011 NBA who can score on the block? I can feel myself getting upset about a game/team that I have no rooting interest in. I really need to make more friends.

39.2 â€“ LeBron just hit a fall-away with Brewer draped all over him. I smell something. It’s a vintage LeBron performance cooking. Or it could be my roommate getting high in the other room. Either way, I’m excited.

LeBron finishes up the first on an 8-0 run. Didn’t even look like he was really trying. This is the 2011 LeBron: efficient, talented, almost never looks like he’s giving maximum effort. Almost like he knows it’s not totally his fault if they lose. This kind of bums me out. It also bums me out that it bums me out. I need to meet some new women.

Second Quarter

11:51 â€“ Bosh torches Gibson for an and-1, proving once again no Chicago big can guard him. If either LeBron or D-Wade hadn’t stopped liking him as a person by game 11 of the regular season, he would be averaging 37 a night in this series (He’s shooting just under 70% in the 2011 ECF).

10:41 â€“ Chicago’s five: C.J. Watson, Deng, Korver, Taj Gibson, and Boozer â€“ Deng hits a layup off a nicely executed set. That’s two more points than I predicted this five would score. Derrick Rose just put out a classified ad in the Chicago Tribune for a single male two-guard that can create his own shot. O.J. Mayo just answered.

9:47 â€“ Mike Miller just hit a three!!! That’s now $2.5 million dollars per three he’s hit in the 2011 playoffs. I love the mid-level exception.

6:41 â€“ Rose misses another crazy layup (the ones we somehow expect him to hit) on a stagnant Chicago possession. Just before, he got called for a charge as he drew three defenders, completely ignored a wide-open Boozer in one of his spots and went headfirst into Udonis Haslem. Not a great point guard play.

5:35 â€“ Rose misses again. Wade cherry picking out in transition, puts in a swooping layin. It’s a shot that I will try 200 times in my driveway tomorrow and not be able to do (even after I lower the rim). Chicago calls timeout. 37-28, Miami. The South Beach crowd is roc… it’s, uhh, kind of loud, like almost as loud as a Wal-Mart on a Saturday afternoon.

2:48 â€“ Chalmers hits a contested three. Huge shot. Miami weathers Chicago’s run, still up 40-34. Pat Riley wonders how good Miami would be if Chalmers ever actually put it all together. The answer is unreal. It also won’t ever happen.

2:03 â€“ Thibs to assistant: So you think we should start pushing it?

Asst. Coach: Uhh, I don’t know I’m not sure. I mean that Rose kid is fast.

Coach Thibs: Yeah, you’re right. We’ll try it, but I’m committing to nothing.

1:38 â€“ I just made such a weird sound for that Rose dunk over Anthony that a roommate of mine walked into my room to check on me. I couldn’t re-create it if I tried.

Half â€“ Chicago was down nine, but finished the half on an 18-7 run, and now up 46-44 at the break. That was a legit run. This second half could be everything we’ve wanted from this series. America waits.