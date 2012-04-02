Video: Russell Westbrook Dunks & Destroys Chicago’s Omer Asik

04.02.12

It’s an unscientific formula, but here goes: Give Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook an open lane and space for a dribble and a couple of hops and someone’s likely getting slammed on.

That was the case Sunday, at least, in the Thunder’s 92-78 win over East-leading, albeit Derrick Rose-less, Chicago. As Chicago’s Omer Asik found out, Westbrook is less a pass-first point and more a mash-first point. He finished with 27 points and Kevin Durant went for 26. Does OKC make it look this easy if they play against Rose? Of course not. But you know there’s still no way Asik stops Westbrook.

What do you think?

