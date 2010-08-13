Russell Westbrook At House Of Hoops Tonight

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook
08.13.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

I’m sure you’ve now realized that this week is packed with tons of exclusive stuff going down. It’s as if the NBA All-Star Game, Olympics and BET Awards were all going down in New York City at the same time. Hence, the World Basketball Festival. So after a long day of catching all the action at Rucker Park, stop through House of Hoops up in Harlem tonight for a Q&A with Russell Westbrook. You won’t want to miss it.

If you could ask Westbrook anything, what would you ask?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Russell Westbrook
TAGSFOOT LOCKERFootlocker House of HoopsNIKENike BasketballNike World Basketball FestivalRUSSELL WESTBROOKStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP