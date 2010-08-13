Russell Westbrook At House Of Hoops Tonight

I’m sure you’ve now realized that this week is packed with tons of exclusive stuff going down. It’s as if the NBA All-Star Game, Olympics and BET Awards were all going down in New York City at the same time. Hence, the World Basketball Festival. So after a long day of catching all the action at Rucker Park, stop through House of Hoops up in Harlem tonight for a Q&A with Russell Westbrook. You won’t want to miss it.

If you could ask Westbrook anything, what would you ask?

