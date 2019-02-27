Getty Image

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder fell in a road game against another member of the Western Conference’s elite on Tuesday night. The team traveled to Denver and lost to the Nuggets, 121-112, in a fantastic game that featured one extremely strange moment with the former league MVP in the center.

Westbrook stood on the sideline when a young Nuggets fan came up to him and tapped him. He seemed surprise because, well, that’s really weird, and before the game could resume, Westbrook bent down and appeared to have a conversation with the child and his family. The game went on from there, but seeing something like this occur was rather odd.

Unsurprisingly, Westbrook was asked after the game about the interaction, and made it clear that this sort of thing is not cool, even if it happened with a child.