Russell Westbrook Wants A ‘Boundary Set’ After Getting ‘Hit’ By A Young Nuggets Fan

Associate Editor
02.27.19

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder fell in a road game against another member of the Western Conference’s elite on Tuesday night. The team traveled to Denver and lost to the Nuggets, 121-112, in a fantastic game that featured one extremely strange moment with the former league MVP in the center.

Westbrook stood on the sideline when a young Nuggets fan came up to him and tapped him. He seemed surprise because, well, that’s really weird, and before the game could resume, Westbrook bent down and appeared to have a conversation with the child and his family. The game went on from there, but seeing something like this occur was rather odd.

Unsurprisingly, Westbrook was asked after the game about the interaction, and made it clear that this sort of thing is not cool, even if it happened with a child.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP