After getting categorically outplayed by Damian Lillard through the first two games of this series, Russell Westbrook finally rediscovered his superpowers in Game 3 to propel the Thunder to a 120-108 win and avoid what would’ve been a nearly insurmountable 3-0 series deficit against the Blazers.

Now, the Thunder have a chance to even things up on Sunday in Game 4 at home and regain the momentum in a series that was quickly slipping through their fingers. Westbrook finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists on Friday night in Oklahoma City, taking his heated rivalry with Lillard personally and going at him with everything he had.

Lillard was just as spectacular, scoring 32 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds as he led a fourth-quarter rally that ultimately fell short, as Russ was able to knock down some key shots in the closing minutes to keep the game out of reach.