Russell Westbrook Didn’t Try To ‘Re-Recruit’ Paul George After His Trade Request

07.12.19 1 hour ago

When the Oklahoma City Thunder were bounced from the postseason by Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, questions popped up about their future. Those questions appeared to be legitimate when a report indicated that Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, and Dennis Schröder were available via trade with the hopes of getting some luxury tax relief, but no one could have foreseen what ended up happening instead.

Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package centered on a whole lot of draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Danilo Gallinari. Russell Westbrook was then moved to Houston for Chris Paul and even more draft picks. While the George trade begat the Westbrook move, it turns out Russ leaving town had been on the table since Lillard ended their postseason. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle brings word that Westbrook approached the Thunder to discuss the possibility of a move once their season came to an end.

Westbrook met with the Thunder front office this week to say he would welcome a trade following Paul George’s departure to the Clippers. But an individual with knowledge of the talks said Westbrook initially broached the subject after OKC’s season ended with a first-round loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

