Russell Westbrook Dunks From Just Inside The Free Throw Line

It took me about two minutes of game time last night to realize OKC was in for a fight. The Kings obviously knew they were playing on national TV, and the energy in that building made it seem like it was April of 2002. But Russell Westbrook brings that energy every night, and on this play, the Kings gave him enough room to show it off. He’s a point guard by the way.
Are the Thunder going to make the Finals this year?
WOW
Westbrook is not a Point Guard..Last night he took 26 shots and had 3 assists…lol
Nice Dunk…but “just inside the free throw line”? Come on, the other foot was at the dotted line!
yeah that was pretty much NOWHERE NEAR the freethrow line lol….still pretty sick, but it was anti-climactic ’cause y’all amp’d it up too much (per usual)
put him in the dunk contest..forget blake..i like him and all but russell is a little guy relatively speaking..we all love little guys!
“from 2.5 feet inside the freethrow line”- just doesnt sound the same.
Slampson’s dunk was better …