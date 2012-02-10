Russell Westbrook Dunks From Just Inside The Free Throw Line

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Video
02.10.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

It took me about two minutes of game time last night to realize OKC was in for a fight. The Kings obviously knew they were playing on national TV, and the energy in that building made it seem like it was April of 2002. But Russell Westbrook brings that energy every night, and on this play, the Kings gave him enough room to show it off. He’s a point guard by the way.

Are the Thunder going to make the Finals this year?

