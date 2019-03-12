The NBA Has Fined Russell Westbrook $25,000 For His Incident With A Jazz Fan

03.12.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There’s been plenty of hand-wringing and naval-gazing around the NBA following Russell Westbrook‘s run-in with a hostile fan in Utah on Monday night. Westbrook can be seen on video engaging in a verbal altercation with a man seated near the Thunder bench, during which at one point he threatened both the man and the woman he was with.

After the game, Westbrook explained what the man said to set him off, which was corroborated by teammate Patrick Patterson. Though the man and his companion were not ejected during the incident, the Jazz announced on Tuesday that, after an investigation into what happened, they’ve decided to ban him permanently from the arena.

Westbrook, however, will not emerge unscathed for his role in the incident. It wasn’t long after Utah’s announcement that the league handed down its punishment to the Thunder point guard.

