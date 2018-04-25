Russell Westbrook Won’t Be Suspended For His Role In A Game 4 Altercation

04.24.18

It never seemed like Russell Westbrook‘s ability to take the floor for Game 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s series against the Utah Jazz was in serious doubt, but on Tuesday evening, the NBA confirmed that he won’t miss any time. Westbrook was involved in an altercation during Monday night’s Game 4, one which saw him jaw with Rudy Gobert.

The issue was that no one was sure if Westbrook was in the game or not at the time, as he was at the scorers table when Gobert got into it with Raymond Felton. The NBA has made coming onto the floor in these situations a suspend-able offense, as fans of the 2007 Phoenix Suns will remind you.

Westbrook’s response was that the horn sounded and he was able to check in, upon which the NBA agreed. He will, however, get punished by the league in the form of a hefty fine and a technical foul.

