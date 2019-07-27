Getty Image

This offseason was one of the craziest on record in terms of sheer player movement. More than ever before, players are able to use their leverage and their influence to secure both the teammates they want to play alongside and the destinations where they want to do so.

But this particular free agency period signaled another notable trend around the league. It appears we’ve left behind the era of the Big 3 and reverted back to a time when dynamic duos ruled the NBA, with no shortage of pairings that will make a significant impact on the coming season.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are definitely in that conversation, although there’s plenty of debate about where they belong in the hierarchy due to legitimate concerns about their on-court chemistry. At his introductory press conference in Houston on Friday morning, Westbrook made clear that he’s willing to defer to Harden and play off the ball more, but questions remain as to where exactly Westbrook fits in the D’Antoni doctrine.