In a summer that’s been packed with one history-altering move after another, one of the biggest of all went down on Thursday night when the Thunder and Rockets completed a deal to send Russell Westbrook to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul. Westbrook getting move has been rumored since Paul George unexpectedly asked to be traded to Clippers, and this trade once again stands to change the perception of the pecking order in the West.

In the immediate aftermath, we’ve learned a lot about why and how it went down. Russ apparently wanted to reunite with his former teammate James Harden, and the two had reportedly discussed that possibility in detail after the George trade. Basketball-wise, there are plenty of questions about fit, given both players’ high-volume usage and Mike D’Antoni’s three-point-laden system.

Just don’t tell that to Westbrook. According to the latest reports, playing in D’Antoni’s system was one of the many draws for him when considering his next move.