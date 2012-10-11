Russell Westbrook Joins The Jordan Family

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook
10.11.12 6 years ago

There’s a growing belief around the NBA that Russell Westbrook is primed to truly breakout. Yes, he had a monster start to the 2010-11 season, and was arguably the team’s best player for the first half of the season, and then last year, he upped his scoring to over 23 points a night. But with his work ethic, and as we wrote last night after he abused Jeremy Lin, his “IDGAF” attitude, the Thunder point guard is on the cusp of something big. Honestly, my guy Nate Jones on Twitter has been talking abut Westbrook as a possible All-NBA First Teamer this year. It’s not out of the question.

Westbrook’s buzz just got a little bigger. Earlier today, Jordan Brand announced they have signed him to a multi-year endorsement agreement with the brand.

“We are very excited to welcome Russell to the Jordan family,” said Michael Jordan. “Russell’s style, both on and off the court, combined with his love and dedication to the game make him a perfect fit for the Jordan Brand. We love the drive and passion for basketball that Russell brings.”

Obviously, with Dwyane Wade leaving for Li-Ning, Westbrook will help fill that void. It’ll be interesting to see which sneakers he wears on the court this year in OKC.

As a sneaker “free agent” this summer, Westbrook briefly toyed with the idea of going with adidas. Instead, he’ll join new additions Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kendall Marshall, Jared Sullinger and Jeff Taylor with JB.

Is this a good career move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Russell Westbrook
TAGSJORDANJordan BrandRUSSELL WESTBROOKStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP