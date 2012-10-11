Russell Westbrook Joins The Jordan Family

There’s a growing belief around the NBA that Russell Westbrook is primed to truly breakout. Yes, he had a monster start to the 2010-11 season, and was arguably the team’s best player for the first half of the season, and then last year, he upped his scoring to over 23 points a night. But with his work ethic, and as we wrote last night after he abused Jeremy Lin, his “IDGAF” attitude, the Thunder point guard is on the cusp of something big. Honestly, my guy Nate Jones on Twitter has been talking abut Westbrook as a possible All-NBA First Teamer this year. It’s not out of the question.

Westbrook’s buzz just got a little bigger. Earlier today, Jordan Brand announced they have signed him to a multi-year endorsement agreement with the brand.

“We are very excited to welcome Russell to the Jordan family,” said Michael Jordan. “Russell’s style, both on and off the court, combined with his love and dedication to the game make him a perfect fit for the Jordan Brand. We love the drive and passion for basketball that Russell brings.”

Obviously, with Dwyane Wade leaving for Li-Ning, Westbrook will help fill that void. It’ll be interesting to see which sneakers he wears on the court this year in OKC.

As a sneaker “free agent” this summer, Westbrook briefly toyed with the idea of going with adidas. Instead, he’ll join new additions Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kendall Marshall, Jared Sullinger and Jeff Taylor with JB.

