Russell Westbrook Went To The Locker Room With An Apparent Ankle Injury

11.05.18 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2018-19 season did not go according to plan for the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the year, as they lost their first four games of the season. However, they’ve rebounded with four straight wins to claw back to .500 on the early season as Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and company seem to have found their form of late after Westbrook missed the first two games of the season working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

Unfortunately, Westbrook may be on the shelf again after he suffered an apparent left ankle injury against the Pelicans on Monday night in Oklahoma City. Westbrook goes up for a rebound and lands on his left leg and you can hear him scream as he collapses to the floor in pain. Westbrook would limp back to the locker room after some time on the floor to get evaluated.

