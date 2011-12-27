Russell Westbrook Nearly Kills Luke Ridnour With A Crossover

I feel sorry for you if you missed tonight’s Oklahoma City and Minnesota game. So entertaining. But there wasn’t anything that was better than this. While Ricky Rubio and J.J. Barea were making circus plays, the Wolves’ third point guard, Luke Ridnour, nearly killed himself trying to check Russell Westbrook…
What do you think?
HOLY NIKE CHECK!
Why the hell did Luke fall so damn hard? It’s almost like somebody pushed him
No wait, #44 Toliver trips Luke, which is why he falls so hard. Doesn’t count if someone trips the guy into falling.
Without the trip, this would’ve been legit.
It looks like he got shot.
@chicagorilla, i dont think tolliver touched him. Looks like Luke forgot to slide his feet and almost rolled his damn ankle. haha
I’ve seen people fall down steps more gracefully.
Tripped over his team mate’s foot
@Bub
Look at it again. @ 0:07sec is when it happens. pause the video.
teammate’s-foot-aided SNIPER