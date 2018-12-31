Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is a man who has averaged a triple double for two consecutive seasons, something that’s never happened before in NBA history. But even he knows there’s always room for improvement, especially if the shots are not falling.

The Thunder are fine — sitting third in the West and looking good with Paul George, Westbrook and Steven Adams leading the way — but they’re just 5-5 in their last 10 and Westbrook has said publicly that he’s not doing enough to help the team. One of the big reasons for that is his shooting, which was dreadful on Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Westbrook put forth one of the worst shooting performances of his career: a 4 of 22 effort from the floor in a 105-103 loss that gave him a stat line of 9 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. It’s a ghastly number in the points category for sure, one that does occasionally happen for a guy that insists he shoots through his issues rather than hesitate to fire away.