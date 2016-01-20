Russell Westbrook’s Feud With The Denver Nuggets’ Mascot Continues

01.20.16
In our completely-unscientific view, Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is one of the better-loved mascots across the NBA. He’s always good for an acrobatic trick or two, and he seems to make the kids happy. Yet not everyone has love for Rocky — we all know Robin Lopez’s ongoing mascot war, but do you remember when Russell Westbrook goaltended the Nuggets lion’s halfcourt shot attempt from out of nowhere back in 2013?

You may not have remembered, but it appears Rocky did, because at the Thunder-Nuggets game on Tuesday night, Rocky was getting all up in Russ’ business.

