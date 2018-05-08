Getty Image

As the NBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching the conference finals and more and more teams have exit interviews and officially enter the offseason, rumors and rumblings from around the league about potential trades and free agency happenings have increased.

The rumor mill won’t really get going until LeBron James’ season ends and we can spend the time between that moment and July speculating wildly about his future, which will shape the NBA for the next few years (just as all of his previous moves have done). However, while James will set the market in free agency and potentially cause teams to take swings and make moves to posture after his deal is done, the rumors and talk of other stars being on the move is already heating up.

In Toronto, the talk is whether they should make a major move after yet another disappointing end to the season at the hands of LeBron, with DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, and Serge Ibaka all on big deals through 2020. Zach Lowe and Kevin Arnovitz debated the merits of trading DeRozan on The Lowe Post podcast on Monday, explaining how someone could talk themselves into DeRozan and deal away someone of significant value for him.