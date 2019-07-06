Paul George And Russell Westbrook’s ‘Discontent’ Led To The Massive Clippers Trade

07.06.19 15 mins ago

Getty Image

In a move that shook the NBA world in the wee hours of the morning, Kawhi Leonard is reportedly heading to Los Angeles to join the Clippers. That decision stands as exceedingly noteworthy on its own but, just minutes later, word broke that the Clippers executed a blockbuster trade to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a bevy of draft assets.

While that bombshell seemingly came out of nowhere, it reportedly coincided with a trade request from Paul George and Shams Charania of The Athletic shed light on the situation in Oklahoma City, citing “discontent” from both George and Russell Westbrook.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Paul George#Russell Westbrook
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLos Angeles ClippersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP