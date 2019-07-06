Getty Image

In a move that shook the NBA world in the wee hours of the morning, Kawhi Leonard is reportedly heading to Los Angeles to join the Clippers. That decision stands as exceedingly noteworthy on its own but, just minutes later, word broke that the Clippers executed a blockbuster trade to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a bevy of draft assets.

While that bombshell seemingly came out of nowhere, it reportedly coincided with a trade request from Paul George and Shams Charania of The Athletic shed light on the situation in Oklahoma City, citing “discontent” from both George and Russell Westbrook.