Report: Russell Westbrook Will Be A Game Time Decision For Houston In Game 5

Heading into a critical Game 5, the Houston Rockets could finally get star guard Russell Westbrook back from an injury that has held him out of the postseason thus far. Westbrook has been upgraded to questionable on the Rockets’ injury report.

Westbrook has missed the first four games of the first-round series due to a right quad strain, but will reportedly test the quad on Wednesday afternoon during warmups and determine his status for the game, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Rockets have scored thanks to a patchwork of perimeter scoring threats so far in the series, but were out-executed by Oklahoma City in Game 4 despite making 23 three-pointers. A series that looked to be firmly in Houston’s control is suddenly even, but the Rockets could boast a trump card if Westbrook is able to make his way back.

The initial prognosis for Westbrook was that he could return near the end of the first round, so he is right on track here, and returning to a series that has been pretty even throughout. Of course, the storylines should Westbrook return to the court will be plentiful as well, with Westbrook returning to take on the franchise where he spent the first 12 years of his career before trading him last offseason.

