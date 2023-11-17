Things have gone about as poorly as they could for the Los Angeles Clippers over the last few weeks. While the team won their first game in the immediate aftermath of the James Harden trade, Los Angeles has been unable to get back in the win column ever since, as they’re on a six-game losing streak and have lost all five games in which Harden has appeared.

Everything just looks like a mess right now, and apparently, Russell Westbrook wants to do something to try in an effort to jumpstart things. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Westbrook approached the Clippers and requested a move to a role off the bench, with Terance Mann moving into the starting lineup in his place.

It’s a move that makes a ton of sense, as Mann is the kind of player who does all the dirty work and fits really well alongside Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. Westbrook, meanwhile, can now theoretically take ownership of the second unit and bring the sort of pace and energy that just doesn’t exist when more meticulous players like Harden and Leonard are on the floor and dominating the ball.

Westbrook has almost exclusively been a starter in his NBA career. His longest stint of being a bench player came during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.