Russell Westbrook Told Skip Bayless To ‘Watch Your Mouth’ After His Latest ‘Westbrick’ Jab

Russell Westbrook struggled during his first season in Los Angeles and made clear that he thought lines were crossed with how people responded to that, going as far as to say that his family did not feel comfortable going to Lakers games at one point. One issue, in particular, that Westbrook had was people using the nickname “Westbrook,” a not exactly kind way to highlight the issues he’s long had as a consistent jump shooter.

The nickname is hardly new, but Westbrook told the press that “Westbrick, to me, is now shaming. It’s like shaming my name. It’s my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means more, not just to me, but to my wife, my mom, my dad are he ones that kind of paved the way for me.” One person who has gotten a whole lot of mileage out of that nickname over the years is Skip Bayless, and after the Lakers drafted Max Christie of Michigan State, the Fox Sports personality saw an opportunity to get that joke off.

Westbrook caught wind of this a day later and told Bayless to tread carefully.

His wife, Nina, was likewise clear that Bayless repeatedly crosses a line with his use of the nickname.

Bayless has not issued up a response.

