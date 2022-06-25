Russell Westbrook struggled during his first season in Los Angeles and made clear that he thought lines were crossed with how people responded to that, going as far as to say that his family did not feel comfortable going to Lakers games at one point. One issue, in particular, that Westbrook had was people using the nickname “Westbrook,” a not exactly kind way to highlight the issues he’s long had as a consistent jump shooter.

The nickname is hardly new, but Westbrook told the press that “Westbrick, to me, is now shaming. It’s like shaming my name. It’s my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means more, not just to me, but to my wife, my mom, my dad are he ones that kind of paved the way for me.” One person who has gotten a whole lot of mileage out of that nickname over the years is Skip Bayless, and after the Lakers drafted Max Christie of Michigan State, the Fox Sports personality saw an opportunity to get that joke off.

Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2022

Westbrook caught wind of this a day later and told Bayless to tread carefully.

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

His wife, Nina, was likewise clear that Bayless repeatedly crosses a line with his use of the nickname.

It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name. Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) June 25, 2022

Bayless has not issued up a response.