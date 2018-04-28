Russell Westbrook Will Likely Earn A Fine For Slapping A Fan’s Phone After Game 6

04.28.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook was understandably hot after the Jazz eliminated the Thunder in a gritty Game 6 win in Utah on Friday night. He’d put in a Herculean performance in the loss, finishing with 46 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on 43 field goal attempts to try and will his team to victory to force a Game 7 back in OKC.

So he wasn’t in the mood for any shenanigans, especially from an overzealous fan who already gotten into something of an altercation with him as he was on his way into the tunnel at halftime.

They had another run-in after the final buzzer when Russ took a swipe at the camera phone he had pointed at him as he made his way to the locker-room.

