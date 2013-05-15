Russell Westbrook Stars in New Champs Sports TV Commercial

#Nike #Russell Westbrook #Video
05.15.13 5 years ago

Our friends at Champs Sports have decided to bring out a few fresh, brightly colored head-to-toe “Summer of Color” collection for the balmy days that are just around the corner. It starts with Nike and Jordan hook-ups featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant apparel to hook up with new colorways of the Nike Zoom Hyperdisruptor, the new Free 5.0s, the new Citrus and Turquoise Jordan looks, and much more.

They’re kicking it all off with this new commercial starring Russell Westbrook:

Head to Champs Sports to complete your head-to-toe look and check out
their new commercial including the “Uniform of Color” collections below.

TOPICS#Nike#Russell Westbrook#Video
TAGSChamps SportsJordan BrandKICKSNIKERUSSELL WESTBROOKThe Champs Sports Game PlanThe Gameplanthegameplanvideo

