Russell Westbrook Jokes He’s ‘Stat Padding’ When He Grabs Rebounds Late In Games

11.24.18

No basketball player fills up the stat sheet quite like Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City guard is able to get buckets, set up his teammates, and attack the glass in a way that players of his stature aren’t normally able to do. It’s fun to watch … unless you’re someone who believes Westbrook goes out of his way to score, dish out assists, or haul in rebounds as a way to inflate his numbers.

Westbrook got accused of this a whole lot during his MVP season, when he averaged a triple-double on the year and set the record for games in which he recorded a triple-double. While this wasn’t around as much last year — when he, once again, averaged a triple-double on the season — the talking point still existed.

Friday night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets featured Westbrook’s latest big statistical performance, as he went for 30 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in a 109-104 Thunder victory. After the game, Westbrook was asked about going for rebounds late and gave a brief and sarcastic response.

